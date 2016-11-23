81st N-G All-State Football Team: POY Jeff Thomas of East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — The last time one of Darren Sunkett’s receivers was named News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, East St. Louis won the state title. Sunkett hopes history repeats.



Jeff Thomas is this year’s winner.



“It’s a big honor for me,” Thomas said.



The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior leads the undefeated Flyers into Saturday’s Class 7A matchup against Plainfield North. He has 55 receptions for 1,093 yards. He averages almost 20 yards per catch.



Plainfield North coach Tim Kane is impressed.



“He’s certainly dynamic,” Kane said. “If you have a matchup like that, it’s just a difficult situation because he can beat you deep, but if he catches the ball underneath and you don’t have someone right there, he can put a move on you and take it to the house that way as well.



“A big part of our game plan is going to be figuring out how we can defend him. We’ve got to figure out what we can do to limit his touches.”



Normally, that “must-stop” guy is a running back or quarterback, not a receiver.



“It’s definitely different,” Kane said. “We’ve played some very good receivers this year, nobody quite to his caliber. He’s a different dimension, somebody you need to worry about on the perimeter.”



Sounds familiar.



Back in 2008, Terry Hawthorne was the state’s dominant player for the 7A champions. A top receiver, Hawthorne was also a star defensive back and handled all of the special teams. He was one of the most versatile players to ever win the N-G honor.



Happy return



Fast-forward eight years and guess who is helping East St. Louis as the secondary coach? That’s right, Hawthorne.



“Terry’s doing a tremendous job with the kids,” Sunkett said. “It’s always good to have that youth on your staff. It’s been great to have Terry back. He’s one of our alumni we can lean on.”



Hawthorne went from East St. Louis to Illinois, where he was a four-year starter for Ron Zook and Tim Beckman.



Hawthorne was at his best in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, returning an interception for a touchdown that led to an Illinois win.



Hawthorne was a fifth-round pick of the Steelers, but an injury ended his career. Besides coaching at his alma mater, he is teaching at Vashon High School in St. Louis.



Making the trip back to Champaign with the Flyers brings Hawthorne full circle. His final high school team won its title at Memorial Stadium.



“It’s a great feeling to be able to play in the championship game and now coach in one as well,” Hawthorne said.



The current Flyers know about Hawthorne the player.



“They’ve heard plenty of stories,” Hawthorne said. “They’ve seen plenty of film. I’m pretty sure they get the concept of what it took me to get to that point.”



Hawthorne is still in good shape. He can demonstrate for Thomas the proper way to run routes and catch passes.



“That’s one of my strongest points as a coach,” Hawthorne said. “I’m able to get out there, and if something isn’t right, I can show them how we want it to be.”



A strike at East St. Louis in 2015 cost the Flyers a chance for a state title. Hawthorne said the players were determined to make up for lost time.



“The way the guys responded, the coaches had faith and confidence that the guys were ready for the season,” Hawthorne said.



Because he worked with Hawthorne and Thomas at their peak, Sunkett can compare the two.



“I talk to Terry about this all the time,” Sunkett said. “As far as athleticism, I believe Jeff is probably the most athletic receiver that I’ve had the opportunity to coach.



“Terry Hawthorne was a special kid. Terry played with a lot of heart. And a lot of desire. It comes so easy for Jeff. I believe that’s the difference. Terry had to work a little bit harder on his skill set. Jeff is just so gifted, and he does so many things.”



Like Hawthorne, Thomas is willing to do whatever is needed.



“Jeff is a phenomenal football player,” Sunkett said. “We’ve asked a lot of him this year. This is the first year he’s been asked to play on both sides of the ball.”



That’s bad news for opposing offenses.



“We try to put Jeff on the opponent’s best receiver, and that lets us do a lot of different things,” Sunkett said. “Jeff has been a tremendous asset for us on the defensive side of the ball.”



But Thomas gets more attention as a receiver.



“He’s a guy that we move around,” Sunkett said. “He’s faced a lot of double-teams this year, a lot of bracket coverage. At times, it’s frustrating because we weren’t able to get him the ball as much as we would like. It’s just opened up the door for our other receivers. They’ve had a pretty good year.”



Sunkett is happy he doesn’t have to coach against Thomas. Much better to have him on the Flyers’ side.



“He’s a kid you can’t take away, especially when you have other weapons like we have,” Sunkett said. “It’s hard to take a kid like that out of the game. We use him on jet sweeps, and we use him on screens.”



Big choice looming for Thomas



Thomas has endless scholarship offers. The Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Big 12 are all after him.



Proximity to home is an important factor for Thomas.



Illinois is in the picture. Thomas has made unofficial visits to the school. Having Lovie Smith as head coach helps.



“It’s still up in the air,” Sunkett said. “I don’t think he wants to travel as far. That’s good news for the locals (Illinois and Missouri). He’s definitely put UI back on the radar, and he’s definitely taking a look at those guys. He’s got Mizzou on his radar, and he’s also taking a look at Louisville.”



Speculation has him considering Alabama, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Thomas isn’t saying.



He won’t worry about recruiting until after the season. His full attention has been on helping the Flyers in their quest for another state title.



Hawthorne knows all about the pressures of the recruiting season. He isn’t adding to it for Thomas.



“He’s undecided and leaving his options open,” Hawthorne said. “I’m going to be there as a big brother, mentor-type. It’s his decision. He’s going to be the one who is going to stay there for the next four years.”



Whatever school Thomas picks, Hawthorne and Sunkett expect him to do well. Thomas runs a 4.3 40 — the kind of speed that might someday lead to playing on Sundays.



“If he can stay healthy," Sunkett said, “I can definitely see that.”



“He has great hands,” Hawthorne said. “Great quickness. He’s a one-of-a-kind kid. He has a lot to offer to any team.”