81st N-G All-State Football Team: Previous Players of the Year
Jeff Thomas is the fourth East St. Louis product to garner News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. A look at who preceded the standout wide receiver:
YEAR NAME SCHOOL POS.
2015 Josh King Hinsdale South DL
2014 Miles Boykin Providence Catholic WR
2013 Dylan Thompson Montini DL
2012 Matt Alviti Maine South QB
2011 Wes Lunt Rochester QB
2010 Reilly O’Toole Wheaton Warrenville South QB
2009 Kyle Prater Proviso West WR
2008 Terry Hawthorne East St. Louis WR
2007 Steven Filer Chicago Mount Carmel LB
2006 Robert Hughes Chicago Hubbard RB
2005 John Dergo Morris RB
2004 Jake Christensen Lockport QB
2003 Sean Price Maine South QB
2002 Pierre Thomas Thornton Fractional South RB
2001 Tim Brasic Riverside-Brookfield QB
2000 Casey Paus Lincoln-Way QB
1999 Ryan Clifford Naperville Central RB
1998 Jon Beutjer Wheaton Warrenville South QB
1997 Siaka Massaquoi Evanston RB
1996 Antwaan Randle El Thornton QB
1995 Marcus Smith Bolingbrook RB
1994 Quincy Woods Rich East QB
1993 Greg Williams Bolingbrook QB
1992 Robert Farmer Bolingbrook RB
1991 Chris Moore East St. Louis Senior RB
1990 Corey Rogers Chicago Leo RB
1989 Oliver Gibson Romeoville LB
1988 Randy Scianna Homewood-Flossmoor RB
1987 Frank Kmet Arlington Heights Hersey DL
1986 Eric Bush Quincy QB
1985 John Foley Chicago St. Rita LB
1984 Ronnie Cameron East St. Louis Senior QB
1983 Matt Studtman Belleville West LB
Jeff Martin Homewood-Flossmoor LB
1982 Bob Westerkamp Montini WR
1981 Tony Furjanic Chicago Mount Carmel LB
1980 Alvin Ross West Aurora RB
1979 Tim Marshall Chicago Weber DL
1978 Jimmy Smith Kankakee Westview RB
