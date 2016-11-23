Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

81st N-G All-State Football Team: Previous Players of the Year
Wed, 11/23/2016 - 6:59pm | The News-Gazette

Jeff Thomas is the fourth East St. Louis product to garner News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. A look at who preceded the standout wide receiver:

YEAR    NAME    SCHOOL    POS.

2015    Josh King    Hinsdale South    DL

2014    Miles Boykin    Providence Catholic    WR

2013    Dylan Thompson    Montini    DL

2012    Matt Alviti    Maine South    QB

2011    Wes Lunt    Rochester    QB

2010    Reilly O’Toole    Wheaton Warrenville South    QB

2009    Kyle Prater    Proviso West    WR

2008    Terry Hawthorne    East St. Louis    WR

2007    Steven Filer    Chicago Mount Carmel    LB

2006    Robert Hughes    Chicago Hubbard    RB

2005    John Dergo    Morris    RB

2004    Jake Christensen    Lockport    QB

2003    Sean Price    Maine South    QB

2002    Pierre Thomas    Thornton Fractional South    RB

2001    Tim Brasic    Riverside-Brookfield    QB

2000    Casey Paus    Lincoln-Way    QB

1999    Ryan Clifford    Naperville Central    RB

1998    Jon Beutjer    Wheaton Warrenville South    QB

1997    Siaka Massaquoi    Evanston    RB

1996    Antwaan Randle El    Thornton    QB

1995    Marcus Smith    Bolingbrook    RB

1994    Quincy Woods    Rich East    QB

1993    Greg Williams    Bolingbrook    QB

1992    Robert Farmer    Bolingbrook    RB

1991    Chris Moore    East St. Louis Senior    RB

1990    Corey Rogers    Chicago Leo    RB

1989    Oliver Gibson    Romeoville    LB

1988    Randy Scianna    Homewood-Flossmoor    RB

1987    Frank Kmet    Arlington Heights Hersey    DL

1986    Eric Bush    Quincy    QB

1985    John Foley    Chicago St. Rita    LB

1984    Ronnie Cameron    East St. Louis Senior    QB

1983    Matt Studtman    Belleville West    LB

    Jeff Martin    Homewood-Flossmoor    LB

1982    Bob Westerkamp    Montini    WR

1981    Tony Furjanic    Chicago Mount Carmel    LB

1980    Alvin Ross    West Aurora    RB

1979    Tim Marshall    Chicago Weber    DL

1978    Jimmy Smith    Kankakee Westview    RB
 

