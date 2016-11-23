81st N-G All-State Football Team: Previous Players of the Year

Jeff Thomas is the fourth East St. Louis product to garner News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. A look at who preceded the standout wide receiver:



YEAR NAME SCHOOL POS.



2015 Josh King Hinsdale South DL



2014 Miles Boykin Providence Catholic WR



2013 Dylan Thompson Montini DL



2012 Matt Alviti Maine South QB



2011 Wes Lunt Rochester QB



2010 Reilly O’Toole Wheaton Warrenville South QB



2009 Kyle Prater Proviso West WR



2008 Terry Hawthorne East St. Louis WR



2007 Steven Filer Chicago Mount Carmel LB



2006 Robert Hughes Chicago Hubbard RB



2005 John Dergo Morris RB



2004 Jake Christensen Lockport QB



2003 Sean Price Maine South QB



2002 Pierre Thomas Thornton Fractional South RB



2001 Tim Brasic Riverside-Brookfield QB



2000 Casey Paus Lincoln-Way QB



1999 Ryan Clifford Naperville Central RB



1998 Jon Beutjer Wheaton Warrenville South QB



1997 Siaka Massaquoi Evanston RB



1996 Antwaan Randle El Thornton QB



1995 Marcus Smith Bolingbrook RB



1994 Quincy Woods Rich East QB



1993 Greg Williams Bolingbrook QB



1992 Robert Farmer Bolingbrook RB



1991 Chris Moore East St. Louis Senior RB



1990 Corey Rogers Chicago Leo RB



1989 Oliver Gibson Romeoville LB



1988 Randy Scianna Homewood-Flossmoor RB



1987 Frank Kmet Arlington Heights Hersey DL



1986 Eric Bush Quincy QB



1985 John Foley Chicago St. Rita LB



1984 Ronnie Cameron East St. Louis Senior QB



1983 Matt Studtman Belleville West LB



Jeff Martin Homewood-Flossmoor LB



1982 Bob Westerkamp Montini WR



1981 Tony Furjanic Chicago Mount Carmel LB



1980 Alvin Ross West Aurora RB



1979 Tim Marshall Chicago Weber DL



1978 Jimmy Smith Kankakee Westview RB

