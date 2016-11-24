Daniels: State high school title-game capsules

Sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a glance at the four football state title games that will take place Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign:



CLASS 1A



Forreston (13-0) vs. St. Teresa (12-1), 10 a.m., Friday



Forreston’s Road to Champaign: After rolling to a 9-0 regular season, the Cardinals defeated Chicago Luther North 67-0 in the first round, Stark County 43-14 in the second round, Lena-Winslow 44-7 in the quarterfinals and Ottawa Marquette 35-7 in the semifinals



Cardinals to watch: AJ Christensen, 5-11, 170, Jr., RB (1,109 rushing yards, 17 TDs); Gavin Fuchs, 6-2, 195, Jr., RB (989 rushing yards, 12 TDs); Noah Gipe, 5-10, 175, Sr., LB (114 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT)



St. Teresa’s Road to Champaign: The Bulldogs went 8-1 in the regular season, only losing 33-14 in Week 7 at Tuscola, before beating Cumberland 54-20 in the first round, Athens 27-26 in the second round, Warrensburg-Latham 34-13 in the quarterfinals and Hardin Calhoun 34-20 in the semifinals



Bulldogs to watch: Jacardia Wright, 6-0, 198, So., RB (2,485 rushing yards, 39 TDs); Ryan Fyke, 6-0, 188, Sr., QB (2,074 passing yards, 25 TDs); Stanley Rodgers, 5-9, 176, Fr., DB (147 tackles)



CLASS 2A



Deer Creek-Mackinaw (12-1) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (12-1), 1 p.m., Friday



Dee-Mack’s Road to Champaign: The Chiefs started 8-0 before losing 42-35 in Week 9 to Tri-Valley before beating Orion 58-10 in the first round, Chicago Hope Academy 91-70 in the second round, Sterling Newman 14-12 in the quarterfinals and Annawan/Wethersfield 34-7 in the semifinals



Chiefs to watch: Jared Reese, 5-11, 200, Sr., FB (1,951 rushing yards, 29 TDs); Derek Baker, 5-9, 155, Sr., QB (960 passing yards, 14 TDs); Hunter Mull, 6-1, 225, Jr. (70 tackles, 15 tackles for loss)



Maroa-Forsyth’s Road to Champaign: The Trojans have won 10 in a row after a 43-22 loss in Week 3 to Williamsville. Maroa-Forsyth defeated Johnston City 42-6 in the first round of the playoffs before beating Eldorado 41-34 in the second round, DuQuoin 35-21 in the quarterfinals and Shelbyville 48-8 in the semifinals



Trojans to watch: Jaxon Nelson, 6-0, 170, Sr., RB (1,119 rushing yards, 15 TDs); Tyler Ray, 6-2, 185, Sr., QB (2,293 passing yards, 32 TDs); Wes Livingood, 6-0, 195, Sr., LB (112 tackles)



CLASS 3A



Carlinville (12-1) vs. IC Catholic (13-0), 4 p.m., Friday



Carlinville’s Road to Champaign: The Cavaliers only lost in Week 4, falling 25-23 to Pana. In the playoffs, they have beaten East Alton-Wood River 76-19, Williamsville 42-35, Newton 32-21 and North Mac 27-21



Cavaliers to watch: Jacob Dixon, 6-0, 175, Sr., RB (2,998 rushing yards, 45 TDs); Adam Walton, 6-3, 180, Sr., QB (1,660 passing yards, 17 TDs); Dylan Chism, 5-8, 170, Sr., LB (149 tackles)



IC Catholic’s Road to Champaign: The Knights cruised to a 9-0 regular season before routing St. Joseph-Ogden 49-8 in the first round, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65-0 in the second round, Wilmington 48-14 in the quarterfinals and Monticello 48-6 in the semifinals.



Knights to watch: Jordan Rowell, 6-2, 195, Sr., RB (2,025 rushing yards, 34 TDs; 515 receiving yards, 4 TDs); Luke Ricobene, 6-0, 163, Jr., QB (2,247 passing yards, 27 TDs; 646 rushing yards, 11 TDs); Chris Johnson, 6-1, 210, Sr., LB (135 tackles)



CLASS 4A



Johnsburg (13-0) vs. Rochester (12-1), 7 p.m., Friday



Johnsburg’s Road to Champaign: The Skyhawks shut out five opponents in the regular season before beating Marengo 56-14 in the first round of the playoffs, Manteno 49-35 in the second round, Genoa-Kingston 42-13 in the quarterfinals and Chicago Phillips 23-20 in the semifinals



Skyhawks to watch: Alex Peete, 6-0, 185, Sr., RB (2,295 rushing yards, 37 TDs); Nico LoDolce, 5-9, 175, Jr., WR (901 receiving yards, 12 TDs); Blake Lemke, 5-9, 170, Sr., DB (108 tackles, 2 INTs)



Rochester’s Road to Champaign: The Rockets only lost to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, a finalist in Class 6A, in Week 7 and opened the playoffs with a 52-7 first-round win against Civic Memorial before beating Mount Zion 63-21 in the second round, Belleville Althoff 48-47 in the quarterfinals and Canton 49-21 in the semifinals



Rockets to watch: Nic Baker, 5-9, 175, Jr., QB (2,418 passing yards, 28 TDs); Avante Cox, 6-0, 185, Sr., WR (996 receiving yards, 19 TDs); Collin Stallworth, 6-6, 190, Sr., WR (1,028 receiving yards, 14 TDs)





