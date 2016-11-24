Daniels: State high school title-game capsules
Sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a glance at the four football state title games that will take place Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign:
CLASS 1A
Forreston (13-0) vs. St. Teresa (12-1), 10 a.m., Friday
Forreston’s Road to Champaign: After rolling to a 9-0 regular season, the Cardinals defeated Chicago Luther North 67-0 in the first round, Stark County 43-14 in the second round, Lena-Winslow 44-7 in the quarterfinals and Ottawa Marquette 35-7 in the semifinals
Cardinals to watch: AJ Christensen, 5-11, 170, Jr., RB (1,109 rushing yards, 17 TDs); Gavin Fuchs, 6-2, 195, Jr., RB (989 rushing yards, 12 TDs); Noah Gipe, 5-10, 175, Sr., LB (114 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT)
St. Teresa’s Road to Champaign: The Bulldogs went 8-1 in the regular season, only losing 33-14 in Week 7 at Tuscola, before beating Cumberland 54-20 in the first round, Athens 27-26 in the second round, Warrensburg-Latham 34-13 in the quarterfinals and Hardin Calhoun 34-20 in the semifinals
Bulldogs to watch: Jacardia Wright, 6-0, 198, So., RB (2,485 rushing yards, 39 TDs); Ryan Fyke, 6-0, 188, Sr., QB (2,074 passing yards, 25 TDs); Stanley Rodgers, 5-9, 176, Fr., DB (147 tackles)
CLASS 2A
Deer Creek-Mackinaw (12-1) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (12-1), 1 p.m., Friday
Dee-Mack’s Road to Champaign: The Chiefs started 8-0 before losing 42-35 in Week 9 to Tri-Valley before beating Orion 58-10 in the first round, Chicago Hope Academy 91-70 in the second round, Sterling Newman 14-12 in the quarterfinals and Annawan/Wethersfield 34-7 in the semifinals
Chiefs to watch: Jared Reese, 5-11, 200, Sr., FB (1,951 rushing yards, 29 TDs); Derek Baker, 5-9, 155, Sr., QB (960 passing yards, 14 TDs); Hunter Mull, 6-1, 225, Jr. (70 tackles, 15 tackles for loss)
Maroa-Forsyth’s Road to Champaign: The Trojans have won 10 in a row after a 43-22 loss in Week 3 to Williamsville. Maroa-Forsyth defeated Johnston City 42-6 in the first round of the playoffs before beating Eldorado 41-34 in the second round, DuQuoin 35-21 in the quarterfinals and Shelbyville 48-8 in the semifinals
Trojans to watch: Jaxon Nelson, 6-0, 170, Sr., RB (1,119 rushing yards, 15 TDs); Tyler Ray, 6-2, 185, Sr., QB (2,293 passing yards, 32 TDs); Wes Livingood, 6-0, 195, Sr., LB (112 tackles)
CLASS 3A
Carlinville (12-1) vs. IC Catholic (13-0), 4 p.m., Friday
Carlinville’s Road to Champaign: The Cavaliers only lost in Week 4, falling 25-23 to Pana. In the playoffs, they have beaten East Alton-Wood River 76-19, Williamsville 42-35, Newton 32-21 and North Mac 27-21
Cavaliers to watch: Jacob Dixon, 6-0, 175, Sr., RB (2,998 rushing yards, 45 TDs); Adam Walton, 6-3, 180, Sr., QB (1,660 passing yards, 17 TDs); Dylan Chism, 5-8, 170, Sr., LB (149 tackles)
IC Catholic’s Road to Champaign: The Knights cruised to a 9-0 regular season before routing St. Joseph-Ogden 49-8 in the first round, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65-0 in the second round, Wilmington 48-14 in the quarterfinals and Monticello 48-6 in the semifinals.
Knights to watch: Jordan Rowell, 6-2, 195, Sr., RB (2,025 rushing yards, 34 TDs; 515 receiving yards, 4 TDs); Luke Ricobene, 6-0, 163, Jr., QB (2,247 passing yards, 27 TDs; 646 rushing yards, 11 TDs); Chris Johnson, 6-1, 210, Sr., LB (135 tackles)
CLASS 4A
Johnsburg (13-0) vs. Rochester (12-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Johnsburg’s Road to Champaign: The Skyhawks shut out five opponents in the regular season before beating Marengo 56-14 in the first round of the playoffs, Manteno 49-35 in the second round, Genoa-Kingston 42-13 in the quarterfinals and Chicago Phillips 23-20 in the semifinals
Skyhawks to watch: Alex Peete, 6-0, 185, Sr., RB (2,295 rushing yards, 37 TDs); Nico LoDolce, 5-9, 175, Jr., WR (901 receiving yards, 12 TDs); Blake Lemke, 5-9, 170, Sr., DB (108 tackles, 2 INTs)
Rochester’s Road to Champaign: The Rockets only lost to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, a finalist in Class 6A, in Week 7 and opened the playoffs with a 52-7 first-round win against Civic Memorial before beating Mount Zion 63-21 in the second round, Belleville Althoff 48-47 in the quarterfinals and Canton 49-21 in the semifinals
Rockets to watch: Nic Baker, 5-9, 175, Jr., QB (2,418 passing yards, 28 TDs); Avante Cox, 6-0, 185, Sr., WR (996 receiving yards, 19 TDs); Collin Stallworth, 6-6, 190, Sr., WR (1,028 receiving yards, 14 TDs)
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.