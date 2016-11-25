Daniels: State high school title-game capsules for Saturday

Sports editor MATT DANIELS is back with a glance at the four football state title games that will take place on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign:



CLASS 5A



Peoria (12-1) vs. Vernon Hills (10-3), 10 a.m., Saturday



Peoria’s Road to Champaign: The Lions started 8-0 before falling 35-28 to Galesburg in Week 9. Their high-octane offense was held in check during a 21-9 first-round win against Dunlap before piling up the points in a 96-40 win against Decatur Eisenhower in the second round, a 68-46 victory against Washington in the quarterfinals and a 43-35 win against Morris in the semifinals. The last of those three helped put Peoria back in the state title game for the first time since 1988.



Lions to watch: Geno Hess, 5-10, 181, Jr., RB (2,597 rushing yards, 42 TDs); Coran Taylor, 6-3, 204, Jr., QB (1,327 passing yards, 15 TDs; 1,537 rushing yards, 19 TDs); Kendrick Green, 6-4, 279, Sr., DL (109 tackles, 14 sacks)



Vernon Hills’ Road to Champaign: The Cougars had to scratch and claw their way to a 6-3 regular-season mark before defeating Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 56-6 in the first round of the playoffs. Closer victories against Nazareth Academy (10-2 in the second round), Woodstock Marian (17-0 in the quarterfinals) and Sycamore (21-16 in the semifinals) ensued to give Vernon Hills its first state title game appearance.



Cougars to watch: Kyle Hull, 6-0, 175, Sr., QB (1,512 passing yards, 15 TDs; 337 rushing yards, 6 TDs); Andre Szmyt, 6-2, 175, Sr., K (9 of 11 field goals made; 26 of 27 extra points made); Andrew Smith, 6-1, 190, Sr., LB (152 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 INTs)



CLASS 6A



Prairie Ridge (13-0) vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0), 1 p.m., Saturday



Prairie Ridge’s Road to Champaign: The unbeaten Wolves’ average margin of victory this season is almost 40 points, with their closest victories happening in the first two weeks of the season. Prairie Ridge shut out Deerfield 41-0 in the first round before defeating Montini 51-24 in the second round, Lake Forest 71-7 in the quarterfinals and DeKalb 54-35 in the semifinals to put the Wolves in the state title game for the second time in program history.



Wolves to watch: Samson Evans, 6-1, 205, Jr., QB (1,870 rushing yards, 38 TDs; 786 passing yards, 13 TDs); Manny Ebirim, 5-8, 218, Sr., RB (971 rushing yards, 10 TDs); Daniel Renteria, 5-10, 168, Sr., DB (60 tackles, 4 INTs)



Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Road to Champaign: The undefeated Cyclones have only had one game decided by single digits, and that was during a 33-28 Week 7 win against Rochester. Since starting the playoffs, Ken Leonard’s program has defeated Normal West 57-20 in the first round, Galesburg 45-7 in the second round, Rock Island 56-13 in the quarterfinals and St. Laurence 28-16 in the semifinals to clinch the program’s ninth state title game appearance.



Cyclones to watch: Tremayne Lee, 5-9, 190, Jr., RB (2,108 rushing yards, 32 TDs); Tim Brenneisen, 6-2, 185, Sr., QB (2,436 passing yards, 23 TDs); Matt Brenneisen, 6-2, 225, So., LB (139 tackles, 6 sacks)



CLASS 7A



East St. Louis (13-0) vs. Plainfield North (11-2), 4 p.m., Saturday



East St. Louis’ Road to Champaign: The seven-time state champion Flyers started the season strong with wins against perennial powers Providence Catholic and St. Louis CBC before cruising through Southwestern Conference play by winning all seven games by an average margin of 41.3 points. East St. Louis then knocked off Lincoln-Way West 44-7 in the first round, Glenbard North 32-28 in the second round, Willowbrook 60-27 in the quarterfinals and Benet Academy 20-0 in the semifinals.



Flyers to watch: Jeff Thomas, 5-10, 174, Sr., WR (996 receiving yards, 11 TDs); Rey Estes, 6-1, 173, Sr., QB (2,031 passing yards, 482 rushing yards, 8 TDs); James Knight, 6-0, 210, Sr., DB (137 tackles, 5 sacks)



Plainfield North’s Road to Champaign: The Tigers were 3-2 after five weeks but haven’t lost since. Plainfield North shut out Highland Park 42-0 in the first round before defeating Bradley-Bourbonnais 49-20 in the second round, Rockford Auburn 30-7 in the quarterfinals and then defeating Fenwick 18-17 in a controversial semifinal game that had a judge rule on Wednesday to allow the Tigers to play in their first state title game.



Tigers to watch: Tyler Hoosman, 6-0, 180, Sr., RB (1,625 rushing yards, 26 TDs); Brady Miller, 6-3, 185, Jr., QB (1,868 passing yards, 20 TDs); J.J. Frey, 6-1, 220, Sr., LB (102 tackles)



CLASS 8A



Loyola Academy (13-0) vs. Maine South (10-3), 7 p.m., Saturday



Loyola Academy’s Road to Champaign: The Ramblers, coached by former Illinois linebacker John Holecek, have won 27 consecutive games, including a 44-43 victory against Maine South in Week 2 this season after winning the 2015 8A state title. Loyola defeated O’Fallon 42-14 in the first round of the playoffs before defeating Oswego East 22-3 in the second round, Huntley 24-0 in the quarterfinals and Glenbard West 42-13 in the semifinals.



Ramblers to watch: Tommy Herion, 6-1, 185, Sr., QB (2,115 passing yards, 18 TDs); Jake Marwede, 6-5, 240, Sr., TE (544 receiving yards, 6 TDs; 325 rushing yards, 14 TDs); Anthony Romano, 6-2, 220, Sr., LB (105 tackles, 5 sacks)



Maine South’s Road to Champaign: The Hawks started the season 1-2 but have won nine of their last 10 games, including a 42-20 win against West Aurora in the first round of the playoffs, a 42-27 win against Barrington in the second round, a 34-31 win against Lincoln-Way East in the quarterfinals and a 28-14 win against Palatine in the semifinals to make their eighth state title-game appearance.



Hawks to watch: Nick Leongas, 5-10, 188, Sr., QB (2,747 passing yards, 27 TDs; 1,040 rushing yards, 11 TDs); Fotis Kokosioulis, 5-8, 160, Jr., RB (1,358 rushing yards, 21 TDs); Michael Pusateri, 5-10, 194, Sr., LB (140 tackles, 3 sacks)