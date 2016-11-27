Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 12)

JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates gave up one sack in a loss vs. San Diego.

GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver and his teammates play Monday at Philadelphia.

HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in a Thanksgiving Day loss at Dallas.

ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a loss at Buffalo.

JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).

VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback made one tackle in a Thanksgiving Day loss vs. Pittsburgh.

CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety recorded three stops in a loss at Baltimore.

JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back did not record any statistics in a Thanksgiving Day loss vs. Pittsburgh.

MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).

TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates did not allow a sack in a win at the New York Jets.

MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).

COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end had a pair of tackles in a win at Houston.

JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).

WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker made four stops in a loss vs. San Diego.

NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker had a tackle in a win at Chicago.

JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any statistics in a loss vs. San Diego.

AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle notched two tackles in a win vs. Seattle.

JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker is a member of the practice squad.

HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).

JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end recorded a pair of tackles in a win vs. Carolina.

TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety made eight stops in a Thanksgiving Day win vs. Minnesota.



Know anyone we missed? Let us know at sports@news-gazette.com.