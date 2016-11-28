4 appealing in-state targets after IHSA football championships

Other Related Content Daniels' All-Big Ten individual award picks

Monday saw Lovie Smith stop by a variety of high schools in the Chicagoland area, with the Class of 2017 needing to fill up in the next few months. Here are four in-state seniors the Illini should focus their attention on after they shined this past weekend at Memorial Stadium:

Jeff Thomas

East St. Louis

The state’s top uncommitted prospect strutted his stuff on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium, hauling in three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns to help the Flyers win a Class 7A state title. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Thomas could play from the time he’d set foot on the UI campus next season, if he spurns some big-time offers and opts for the Illini.



Kendrick Green

Peoria

The two-way starter on both offensive and defensive lines for the 5A state champions, Green accounted for a sack and another tackle for loss during the Lions’ historic win on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 279-pound Green could have the chance to contribute right away on what will likely be a rebuilt defensive line for Illinois in 2017.



Rey Estes

East St. Louis

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound quarterback is already committed to Missouri, but picked up an Illinois offer three weeks ago. These two rivals have clashed for years going after the same recruits. Estes helped spearhead the Flyers’ potent offense, and his dual-threat capabilities could fit in well with the type of offense Garrick McGee wants to run.



Jordan Rowell

IC Catholic

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Rowell has already committed to and decommitted from Northern Illinois, where he likely could have played running back after he rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season for the Class 3A state champions. But he’s a skilled athlete who could flourish at defensive back, too, or possibly grow into a linebacker. The Illini could use a playmaker or two on the defensive side of the ball.