Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 13)

JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates permitted two sacks in a loss at Green Bay.

GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a win vs. Houston.

HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in a loss at Arizona.

ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a loss vs. Denver.

JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).

VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback and his teammates visit the New York Jets tonight.

CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any statistics in a win vs. Philadelphia.

JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back and his teammates visit the New York Jets tonight.

MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).

TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates did not allow a sack in a win vs. Los Angeles.

MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).

COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end notched five tackles in a loss vs. Tampa Bay.

JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).

WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker racked up a sack and four tackles in a loss at Green Bay.

NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker and his teammates were on a bye.

JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any statistics in a loss at Green Bay.

AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle notched two stops in a win at San Diego.

JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker is on his team’s practice squad.

HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).

JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end made two tackles in a win vs. Buffalo.

TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety returned an interception 18 yards, knocked down a pass and made four tackles in a win at New Orleans.



Know anyone we missed? Let us know at sports@news-gazette.com.