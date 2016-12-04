Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 13)
JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates permitted two sacks in a loss at Green Bay.
GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a win vs. Houston.
HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in a loss at Arizona.
ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a loss vs. Denver.
JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).
VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback and his teammates visit the New York Jets tonight.
CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any statistics in a win vs. Philadelphia.
JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back and his teammates visit the New York Jets tonight.
MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).
TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates did not allow a sack in a win vs. Los Angeles.
MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).
COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end notched five tackles in a loss vs. Tampa Bay.
JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).
WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker racked up a sack and four tackles in a loss at Green Bay.
NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker and his teammates were on a bye.
JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any statistics in a loss at Green Bay.
AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle notched two stops in a win at San Diego.
JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker is on his team’s practice squad.
HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).
JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end made two tackles in a win vs. Buffalo.
TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety returned an interception 18 yards, knocked down a pass and made four tackles in a win at New Orleans.
Know anyone we missed? Let us know at sports@news-gazette.com.
