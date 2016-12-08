Ex-Illini Fitzgerald to play football at Dartmouth

Other Related Content Fitzgerald leaving Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois and Centennial quarterback Jimmy Fitzgerald has a new college home: Dartmouth.

Fitzgerald told The News-Gazette on Thursday he will join the Big Green upon his formal acceptance in March. He will start classes in the fall.

“I’m really excited about the decision,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald left Lovie Smith’s program before the season. But he remained in the community, living with Illinois players Gabe Megginson, Matt Long, Zach Heath, Zeke Martin, Dre Brown, Adam Solomon, Justice Williams and Rob Bain.

He is working for a development group in Chicago. He didn’t take any classes this semester, instead using his time to figure out his next move.

He considered Dartmouth and Harvard, picking the Big Green in mid-September.

He will remain with his current job until late December. Then, he is moving to Hanover, N.H., where he has an internship starting in January with a real-estate company.

Fitzgerald said midyear transfers aren’t allowed at Ivy League schools. The internship in Hanover allows him to get to know the campus, his coaches and his teammates.

Fitzgerald will have three years to play for Dartmouth, which is coached by former Illini offensive coordinator Buddy Teevens.

So, why Dartmouth?

“When I decided I wanted to transfer, I knew I wanted to go to the Ivy League,” Fitzgerald said. “I value education. It’s a definite priority. I wanted to go to a top academic institution.”

Fitzgerald visited Dartmouth and Harvard with his parents, Pat and Susan.

“The campus community is what really swayed me to Dartmouth,” Fitzgerald said. “Coach Teevens is a guy with extremely high character, and we really connected. There was a cooperative effort between the coaches, students and faculty that I was really attracted to.”

Fitzgerald followed the Illinois football team during the 2016 season. From afar.

He didn’t go to the games, choosing instead to watch on TV.

“That was the hardest thing about making the decision to leave because I’ve made so many close relationships over the years with the guys on the team and my coaches,” Fitzgerald said. “It was really important to me to watch those guys play and support them as much as I could.”

Illinois almost ran out of quarterbacks this season because of injuries. At one point, Jeff George Jr. was the only scholarship quarterback healthy. Fitzgerald likely would have been on the field.

“I missed competing out there and I would have loved to be out there, but it was a decision I had to make,” Fitzgerald said.

Ivy League schools aren’t allowed to award athletic scholarships. Fitzgerald will have to pay for his own education.

“It’s an investment, but I believe it will pay off on the back end,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just like any other business career: You’ve got to put some money in to make some money. I think it will be a good situation.”

Dartmouth went 4-6 this season and is a year removed from winning the Ivy League.

“They’re extremely competitive,” Fitzgerald said. “They have a really good talent pool. I want to show the guys my work ethic and that I want to do anything I can to help the team win.”

Fitzgerald had football time during the fall. He helped at Centennial and Champaign Central.

“I did everything I can to help them break down film,” Fitzgerald said. “I was able to go throw the ball around for a couple hours each day. But I also got to help the kids out and teach them some of the things I’ve learned.”

The break from the game has been valuable.

“I’ve gotten a lot of real-world experience in the business setting, but I’m excited to get back and compete and play football,” Fitzgerald said. “One thing I’ve realized is you compete in whatever you do in life. I was just competing on a different field. This semester has been absolutely incredible for me because I’ve learned there is a bit of a parallel between football and the real world.”

Fitzgerald studied finance at Illinois. He will study economics at Dartmouth.

What are his long-term goals?

“That’s a good question,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m doing everything I can to work hard and set myself up to give myself options.”