2016 All-Area Football Coach of the Year: Monticello's Cully Welter

Other Related Content N-G Final Top 10: 2016 Football

Why he’s Coach of the Year: Welter guided the Sages to their first undefeated regular season since 1991, utilizing a passing attack that was virtually unstoppable throughout the course of the season to make a run to the Class 3A semifinals. Through that success, Welter made sure to place an emphasis on fun, as can be seen in his description of his season highlights.

Season highlights: “Team Slip-n-Slide Kickball at 1 a.m. ... Riz Obstacle Course/Sand Volleyball/Cookout ... Huddle Group Draft ... 7-on-7 Bowling Night (thankfully, we are not a bowling team) ... Old Jersey Thursdays (coaches playing scout team in formerly worn football garb).”

A few of my favorites: Favorite food, typical middle-class American fare ... First car, Ford Escort (campus parking will remember it fondly) ... Favorite non-sports hobby, reading (“The Brothers Karamazov” is my favorite book), movies (“Chariots of Fire” is my favorite movie) and card games (no-limit hold‘em/hearts/euchre) ... Favorite restaurant in the area, I have four kids — we rarely eat out (usually feels like an Arby’s night — “Seinfeld” reference) ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, the moon ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, I have never had the fortune to attend a major championship, but I always enjoy taking the family to the ballpark early enough to catch batting practice ... Favorite pro/college sports team, Chicago Cubs ... Favorite band/musician, Tupac Shakur (edited version)

Four things on my bucket list: Attend a game at every major league baseball park, be a contestant on “Jeopardy,” go on an African safari and learn to pole vault.

What I enjoy most about coaching: “The obvious response is the relationships, and there really is no greater joy in this profession than the opportunity to share in the successes of current and former players and coaches on the field and in their personal lives. Conversely, there is no deeper regret than overstepping your bounds, missing an opportunity to make a difference in a life or failing to instill proper values and humility in your kids. I truly believe that player attitudes, in any environment, are a significant reflection of the coach and, as a result, I view this responsibility as the greatest and most important challenge we encounter in this business and, potentially, the most rewarding as well.”