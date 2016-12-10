N-G Final Top 10: 2016 Football

Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his final rankings for the 2016 season — with a look ahead to 2017:

RK., SCHOOL PREV. REC. COMMENT

1. Monticello 1 12-1 Sages reached Class 3A state semifinals for first time in coach Cully Welter’s eight seasons, and Braden Snyder might be team’s next prolific passer. Linebacker Nathan Harman poised for a big senior season next fall.

2. Tuscola 2 11-1 Andy Romine has guided Warriors to two consecutive undefeated seasons. With talent like Dalton Hoel, Hunter Woodard and Cale Sementi, among others, back next season, another 9-0 run could happen again.

3. Unity 3 9-3 Rockets will have one of the area’s top returning quarterbacks in Steven Migut and one of the top returning running backs in Keaton Eckstein. In other words, expect the offense to continue producing for perennial playoff team.

4. St. Thomas More 4 8-4 The losses of DJ Lee, Clavin Davis, Mike Lamb and Jacob Richard, among others, will hurt, but Bryce Roeder and Brayden Roeder should return on team that reached Class 2A state quarterfinals.

5. Westville 5 10-1 Top running back LaDavion Severado graduates, along with linebacker Logan Noel, but quarterback Duncan Hathaway and running back Cameron Nicholas are back for Vermilion Valley Conference champs.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6 9-2 Graduation of quarterback Dalton Coplea will hurt, but running back Keanan Crabb should help solidify backfield as Panthers, who made Class 3A playoffs’ second round, will make push for fourth straight playoff berth in 2017.

7. Danville 7 8-3 Running back Jerry Reed and lineman Justin Moultrie return on team that reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Plus, whenever the Vikings cross midfield, talented kicker Caleb Griffin will give them a chance to score.

8. Bismarck-Henning 8 8-3 Westville coach Guy Goodlove said in 2016 that B-H running back Izaack Kitchens has a “wiggle” that can’t be stopped. The area rushing leader will look to maintain that for Blue Devils, a 2016 Class 2A second-round playoff team.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9 8-3 Coach Mike Allen has one of the steadiest programs around, and the Falcons will return running back Mitchell McNutt for a team that advanced to the Class 2A playoffs’ second round and always produces a stingy defense.

10. LeRoy 10 7-4 Playing in the competitive Heart of Illinois Conference always seems to help Panthers come the postseason. Lineman Alex LaMont graduates for 1A qualifiers, but the run-heavy offense LeRoy operates is hard to defend.