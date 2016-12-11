Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 14)
A look at how former area athletes in the NFL fared this week:
JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates permitted two sacks in a win at Indianapolis.
GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a win vs. Seattle.
HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker did not play in a win at Philadelphia.
ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a loss vs. Minnesota.
JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).
VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback made a pair of stops in a loss vs. Houston.
CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety made one tackle in a win at Cleveland.
JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back did not record any statistics in a loss vs. Houston.
MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).
TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates host Baltimore tonight.
MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).
COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end recorded three tackles in a loss at Carolina.
JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).
WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker deflected a pass and notched three tackles in a win at Indianapolis.
NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker made one stop in a win vs. Denver.
JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any statistics in a win at Indianapolis.
AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle made one stop in a win vs. New Orleans.
JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in a win vs. Denver.
HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).
JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end recorded seven tackles in a loss at Kansas City on Thursday.
TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety put up five tackles in a win vs. Chicago.
