Rantoul football tabs assistant Hess to lead program

Other Related Content Jefferson steps aside at Rantoul

RANTOUL — Winning has not come easily over the last two decades for the Rantoul football team.

But with the new year coming, there will also be new hope at Bill Walsh Field. Tom Hess on Monday was named the new head coach of the Eagles football team.

Hess replaces Ira Jefferson, who resigned in late October after four seasons and a 2-34 mark with Rantoul.

Hess, a physical education teacher and assistant football coach at Rantoul since 2008, is a Class of 1996 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, where he played as a wide receiver.

Hess additionally serves as the girls’ track and field coach at Rantoul, and he has several years of football coaching experience under his belt. He has held assistant football coaching positions at Champaign Central (three years), Charleston High School (two years), Division III Randolph Macon College (one year) and Fork Union Military Academy (one year).

“What he’s going to bring to the table is personality to draw the kids in,” Rantoul Superintendent Scott Amerio said. “He’ll be able to get kids to play for him and give 100 percent for him. He really brings a passion to the game. When you sit and chat with him, he thoroughly enjoys talking football. … He has the football knowledge to bring to the table.”

Hess will now be in charge of a program that has seen plenty of struggles. The Eagles have only won two games over the last four seasons and have gone 11 years since their last playoff berth. They have also had five different head coaches since 2000 and have not won a playoff game since 1990.

“I don’t have a doubt that Tom’s going to be able to turn (the program) around,” Amerio said. “There are a lot of things he wants to do. … But we understand it’s going to be a process that’s going to take some time.

“We’re looking for him to build great men. That’s the first and foremost responsibility out of any of our athletic boys’ programs. When you get kids involved in extracurriculars, that’s where you learn a lot of your character and who you become. That’s our main goal, and with the way Tom relates to the kids he can do that.”