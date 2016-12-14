On campus: McClain in spotlight

■ Sophomore Amanda McClain, from Sullivan, was named the Missouri Valley Conference female Track and Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Eastern Illinois Early Bird meet last Saturday. Competing for Illinois State, McClain won the 400-meter dash and the long jump, setting a meet record in the 400 in 56.45 seconds. Her time in the 400 is fifth nationally, and her long jump of 18 feet, 6 inches leads the MVC. In addition, McClain, who is majoring in biological science and has a 3.88 grade-point average, was named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Week. The Redbirds return to action on Jan. 13, when they take on Indiana State at the Terre Haute Double Dual Meet.

■ The Mid-States Football Association announced its All-Academic selections for the 2016 season. Junior Phillip Hassell, from Champaign Central, is one of six members maintaining a 4.00 GPA. He is majoring in business at Robert Morris University in Chicago. Other honorees include senior Corbin Hesterberg, from St. Joseph-Ogden (Olivet Nazarene, 3.94 GPA, business administration), senior Mitch Negangard, from Unity (St. Ambrose, 3.55 GPA, marketing and management), and junior T.J. Foulks, from Iroquois West (Olivet Nazarene, 3.21 GPA, geology). Hesterberg and Negangard are two-time honorees, while Hassell and Foulks are first-time recipients.



■ Freshman Kiara Moses, from Urbana, has started all 10 games for Kankakee Community College. Moses is averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and is the team leader at 5.0 assists and 4.6 steals. The Cavaliers (10-1) host Triton College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Illinois Valley Community College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



■ Senior Hannah Wascher, from Rantoul, and junior Randa Harshbarger, from St. Thomas More, have started all nine games for Southern Indiana. Wascher is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Harshbarger is averaging 3.7 assists, which is sixth overall in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Screaming Eagles will take on the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras and UPR-Mayaguez at the Puerto Rico Classic on Friday and Saturday in San Juan.



■ Freshman Payton Woods, from Champaign Central, is second in the 50 and 100 freestyle on Michigan State’s men’s swimming team performance list. Woods, who was The News-Gazette’s 2015 Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, set both marks at the Northwestern Invitational. He was also a member of the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley relay teams that all placed in the top 10. The Spartans are off until Jan. 13, when they travel to Purdue for a dual meet at 5 p.m.