Urbana football searches deep pool for coach

URBANA — Urbana athletic director Steve Waller made two splashy hires with the addition of basketball coaches Verdell Jones and Chris Mennig. He is hoping to make a similar move for football.



“We’re pretty fortunate to get those two guys,” Waller said. “They’ve done phenomenal. Our goal’s the same in football. We want to put the best product in front of our kids. I feel that the head coach is the staple of the program. The way that he goes is the way the team goes.”



Waller said Urbana has plenty to sell.



“We feel like we do,” he said. “With our facilities, the turf field and the beautiful stadium. We play in a tough conference that people respect (Big 12). We have some good young kids coming up. I think it is something to build on.”



Waller needs to replace Nathan Watson, who resigned at the end of the 2016 season.



He went 20-45 in eight years at the school, with 1-8 records his final two seasons.



Waller said he is in the “collection phase” as he searches for Watson’s successor.



Part of the process includes determining what teaching positions are opening at the school. Urbana still is accepting applications for the coaching job.



“I’m trying to put together a well-rounded pool of candidates,” Waller said. “No one has been contacted for interviews.



“We’re trying to find someone that is going to be a good fit for our kids, our school and our community.”



Waller doesn’t have a timetable to make the hire.



“Perfect world, we would have somebody in place by March,” Waller said. “I think that’s somewhat feasible over the next 21/2 months to really iron out some details regarding the best fit to come in here and lead our program.”



There has been strong interest in the opening.



“We want to get the right person,” Waller said. “Whether it takes a month from now or three months from now, we want to make sure we have explored all options.”