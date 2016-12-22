Peoria High defensive lineman Green chooses Illinois

The last Kendrick from Peoria who signed with Illinois football turned out to be a top player. Former Richwoods star Kendrick Foster was named the team’s outstanding offensive performer for 2016.

Lovie Smith is going back to the central Illinois city, this time for defensive help.

Peoria High lineman Kendrick Green made a commitment to Illinois on Thursday, multiple sources reported.

Green, a 6-foot-3, 270-pounder, was on The News-Gazette’s 2016 Special Mention 100 list as part of its All-State football coverage. He helped the Lions capture the Class 5A state championship earlier this year at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

He picked the Illini over offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Rutgers.

Green made his official visit to Illinois earlier in the month.

Green, a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com and a four-star athlete according to Scout.com, is the 15th member of the Illini’s 2017 class. His decision follows recent commitments by linebacker Delshawn Phillips and offensive lineman Howard Watkins, both from Garden City (Kan.) Community College.