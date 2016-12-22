Zehr leaving Arcola for Tremont

ARCOLA — The Class 1A football state championship Zach Zehr won at Arcola in 2015, of course, impressed soon-to-be-retired Tremont athletic director Jim Workman.



But it was the interview after the game that really made Zehr stand out to Workman, even though Workman had no idea he’d be considering Zehr for open coaching and athletic director positions the following year.



“For a young kid in the coaching field, his interview after the state championship was one of the most unassuming, credit to everyone but himself interviews that I’ve ever seen at a state championship for someone with that amount of coaching experience,” Workman said. “I had no idea he would apply here, but he really impressed me with his interview after the game.”



After going 3-6 his first season at Arcola, Zehr went 31-4 during the next three and brought Arcola an undefeated Class 1A state title run.



This week, the Deer Creek-Mackinaw graduate took the opportunity to head back closer to home, taking over athletic director and football coaching duties at Tremont. The move is pending board approval in January.



“Wherever he’s been, as an assistant at Dee-Mack, as an assistant at Fieldcrest, as an assistant at Dunlap, all reports on him were good as an assistant.” Workman said. “Then, obviously, when you go down to a school of Arcola’s size and struggle a little bit your first year, then you turn around and go 31-4 these last three years. I know you get runs of athletes, but obviously he got kids to buy into the system. He’s a proven commodity.”



Workman said he talked to an athletic director from a larger school out of The News-Gazette’s coverage area that tried to pry Zehr away from Arcola a year ago.



“One way you know when you’ve done the right thing here is the number of congratulations on such a good hire from other schools in the conference,” Workman said. “The superintendent from (a bigger school) told us, ‘Good hire, we tried to get him last year, he just didn’t like the big-school situation, so kudos to you that you were able to get him to your place.’ ”



Tremont is only 8 miles from Deer Creek-Mackinaw and is also close to Zehr’s wife’s family.



“I think they had made a decision that, if they could ever get back close to home, I think the family’s pretty tight,” Workman said. “I think if the right job opened, he was going to take a shot at it. I may be speaking out of turn for him on that, but he did mention that they were looking to get back home if the right job opened up.”