Former area athletes in the NFL: Week 16 (Dec. 25)

JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates allowed four sacks in a 12-10 win vs. Cincinnati on Saturday.

GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver caught four passes for 77 yards in a 38-25 victory vs. Minnesota on Saturday.

HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker is on injured reserve (knee).

ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver was out this week with a concussion.

JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).

VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback recorded five tackles in 33-25 loss at Oakland on Saturday.

CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any statistics in 12-10 defeat at Houston on Saturday.

JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back returned one kick for 19 yards in 33-25 loss at Oakland on Saturday.

MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).

TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates allowed one sack in 41-3 victory vs. the New York Jets on Saturday.

MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).

COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end made two tackles, one for loss, in 20-17 loss at Cleveland on Saturday.

JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).

WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker had three tackles, two sacks, in 12-10 win vs. Cincinnati at Saturday.

NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker wg at Jacksonville on Saturday.

JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback carried once for five yards and made a tackle in 12-10 triumph vs. Cincinnati on Saturday.

AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle didn’t record any statistics in 31-24 loss at New Orleans on Saturday.

JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in 38-17 loss at Jacksonville on Saturday.

HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).

JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end made one tackle in 33-25 win vs. Indianapolis on Saturday.

TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety and his teammates visit Dallas tonight.