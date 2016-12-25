Happy holidays! Lovie adds 4-star defensive end commit
At the rate he is picking up commitments, Illinois football coach Lovie Smith won't need the last two weeks of January.
Owen Carney, a defensive end from Miami Central (Fla.), picked Illinois on Christmas Day.
Rated a four-star prospect on Rivals.com, Carney becomes the 17th member of the 2017 Illini class.
A 6-foot-3, 231-pounder, Carney had multiple Power Five options. He picked Illinois over Florida State, Louisville, LSU and others.
Smith and his staff have been on a recruiting roll in the last week, gaining a handful of commits. The Illini snagged Louisville Male (Ky.) two-star cornerback Nathan Hobbs on Friday and Peoria High four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Green on Thursday.
Signing day is Feb. 1. Hired in March, Smith is involved in recruiting for the first time in 21 years.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.