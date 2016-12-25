Happy holidays! Lovie adds 4-star defensive end commit

At the rate he is picking up commitments, Illinois football coach Lovie Smith won't need the last two weeks of January.

Owen Carney, a defensive end from Miami Central (Fla.), picked Illinois on Christmas Day.

Rated a four-star prospect on Rivals.com, Carney becomes the 17th member of the 2017 Illini class.

A 6-foot-3, 231-pounder, Carney had multiple Power Five options. He picked Illinois over Florida State, Louisville, LSU and others.

Smith and his staff have been on a recruiting roll in the last week, gaining a handful of commits. The Illini snagged Louisville Male (Ky.) two-star cornerback Nathan Hobbs on Friday and Peoria High four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Green on Thursday.

Signing day is Feb. 1. Hired in March, Smith is involved in recruiting for the first time in 21 years.