Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 17)
JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates permitted four sacks in a loss at Tennessee.
GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver hauled in four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in a win at Detroit.
HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker is on injured reserve (knee).
ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a loss at Indianapolis.
JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).
VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback notched three pass deflections and four tackles in a win vs. Jacksonville.
CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any statistics in a win vs. Baltimore.
JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back did not record any statistics in a win vs. Jacksonville.
MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).
TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates did not allow a sack in a win at Miami.
MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).
COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end notched three stops in a loss vs. Kansas City.
JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).
WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker made two tackles in a loss at Tennessee.
NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker had one tackle in a win vs. Houston.
JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any statistics in a loss at Tennessee.
AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle did not record any statistics in a win vs. Carolina.
JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in a win vs. Houston.
HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).
JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end had one tackle in a loss at Denver.
TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety recorded a sack and five tackles in a loss vs. Green Bay.
