Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 17)

JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates permitted four sacks in a loss at Tennessee.

GERONIMO ALLISON, Packers (ex-UI). Wide receiver hauled in four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in a win at Detroit.

HOUSTON BATES, Redskins (ex-UI). Linebacker is on injured reserve (knee).

ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver did not record any statistics in a loss at Indianapolis.

JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (Achilles).

VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback notched three pass deflections and four tackles in a win vs. Jacksonville.

CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any statistics in a win vs. Baltimore.

JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back did not record any statistics in a win vs. Jacksonville.

MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (leg).

TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates did not allow a sack in a win at Miami.

MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end is on injured reserve (knee).

COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end notched three stops in a loss vs. Kansas City.

JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker is on injured reserve (hand).

WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker made two tackles in a loss at Tennessee.

NATE PALMER, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker had one tackle in a win vs. Houston.

JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any statistics in a loss at Tennessee.

AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle did not record any statistics in a win vs. Carolina.

JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker did not record any statistics in a win vs. Houston.

HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).

JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end had one tackle in a loss at Denver.

TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety recorded a sack and five tackles in a loss vs. Green Bay.