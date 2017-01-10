Eisenmenger departs from Argenta-Oreana football
ARGENTA — Coming off an eight-win season and a No. 3 seed in the IHSA Class 1A state football tournament, Argenta-Oreana coach Chad Eisenmenger is leaving the program.
Argenta-Oreana athletic director Dan Sheehan confirmed the move Monday night, a little more than two months after Eisenmenger’s Bombers dropped a first-round playoff game to Warrensburg-Latham to conclude the coach’s sixth year with the team.
“It was a 100 percent personal decision,” Sheehan said of Eisenmenger leaving. “He’s a father of three, and he felt he could no longer provide the time, commitment and energy necessary for the kids.”
The Bombers’ 8-2 campaign was the team’s best in Eisenmenger’s six seasons, as he posted a 29-29 mark with three postseason appearances. The 2016 season’s playoff bid ended a two-year drought for A-O.
Sheehan said the school board met Monday night and posted the job publicly. He called the position an “attractive” one, with the Bombers returning more than 20 upperclassmen next season.
