Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 16

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 158 142 514 27.1 42

Schroeder, IWest 168 70 422 21.1 34

Hall, Danville 124 79 367 19.3 35

Young, Oakwood 173 76 426 18.5 26

S. Smith, T-C 80 42 190 17.0 28

Tilstra, IWest 134 60 334 16.7 29

Willis, Ch. Central 91 27 220 15.7 25

Cross, Urbana 117 38 312 15.6 20

Ayodele, Centennial 125 50 300 15.0 30

Duis, Milford 65 87 240 15.0 20

Am. Franklin, AOC 101 19 235 14.7 23

Trask, Urbana Uni 89 38 219 14.6 21

S. Russell, Centennial 97 44 259 14.4 32

Grammer, Blue Ridge 107 57 298 14.2 25

Henderson, Tuscola 74 32 199 14.2 28

Cramer, Watseka 114 32 310 14.1 28

Peoples, Schlarman 95 65 239 14.1 14

Witte, Salt Fork 17 3 42 14.0 20

Meidel, B-H 110 76 309 13.4 24

Hawkins, Ch. Central 70 44 186 13.3 22

Brown, Schlarman 90 36 224 13.2 22

Jamison, PBL 80 52 249 13.1 22

Myers, Monticello 63 43 178 12.7 X

Burton, Danville 77 43 239 12.6 25

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Kirby, Salt Fork 99 31 260 12.4 20

Price-Wilson, T-C 67 38 172 12.3 24

McCall, Monticello 68 23 170 12.1 X

Nelson, B-H 95 67 279 12.1 16

R. Fishel, Arcola 23 2 48 12.0 16

Specht, Blue Ridge 72 45 192 12.0 27

Vogel, Pr. Central 95 37 227 11.9 24

Bollant, Judah 73 16 209 11.6 23

Al. Franklin, AOC 89 33 226 11.3 19

Lenschow, M-S 75 41 224 11.2 19

Mi. Miller, Judah 83 45 211 11.1 19

Reeves, Hoop. Area 25 16 77 11.0 18

Lockmiller, Monticello 65 22 153 10.9 X

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

Sieberns, A-P 75 54 204 10.7 20

Cooper-Watson, Danville 90 19 200 10.5 16

Crowe, SJ-O 66 37 178 10.5 X

Ward, Ridgeview 78 39 217 10.3 24

Gouard, Schlarman 74 28 173 10.2 X

K. Bauer, Watseka 70 63 222 10.1 35

Duncan, Unity 65 51 181 10.1 21

Filkin, Clinton 72 42 201 10.1 21

Saulsbery, Clinton 63 76 202 10.1 17

Talley, Ridgeview 82 13 213 10.1 X

Shipman, ALAH 73 45 180 10.0 22

Riley, Sullivan 66 46 179 9.9 17

Wessels, Cissna Park 61 52 187 9.8 16

Barry, T-C 53 11 136 9.7 16

Clanton, Fisher 78 58 214 9.7 19

Huls, Hoop. Area 72 34 182 9.6 24

C. Russo, Tuscola 53 29 135 9.6 18

Bates, Tuscola 48 31 135 9.5 18

Knudsen, Unity 64 37 178 9.4 X

Dowers, Oakwood 81 38 216 9.4 15

Harris, Watseka 76 38 205 9.3 14

Fifer, ALAH 68 24 165 9.2 16

Hackmann, M-S 56 53 184 9.2 20

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 53 14 9.2 18 X

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Ayodele, Centennial 210 160 59.5

Young, Oakwood 292 173 59.2

Lockmiller, Monticello 114 65 57.0

Wellbaum, ALAH 112 61 54.5

Witte, Salt Fork 32 17 54.5

Trask, Urbana Uni 164 89 54.3

M. McCoy, STM 76 40 52.6

Myers, Monticello 124 63 50.8

Shipman, ALAH 142 73 51.4

Hawkins, Ch. Central 139 70 50.4

Fifer, ALAH 136 68 50.0

Cooper-Watson, Danville 182 90 49.5

Messmore, AOC 83 41 49.4

Haberkom, Pr. Central 45 22 48.9

Price-Wilson, T-C 135 67 49.6

Henderson, Tuscola 150 74 49.3

Haberkom, Pr. Central 55 27 49.1

Sieberns, A-P 153 75 49.0

C. Russo, Tuscola 109 53 48.6

Nichols, M-S 75 36 48.0

Gouard, Schlarman 155 74 47.7

Am. Franklin, AOC 184 87 47.3

McCall, Monticello 145 68 46.9

Retherford, GCMS 130 61 46.9

Crowe, SJ-O 141 66 46.8

Woltkamp, LeRoy 127 59 46.5

Schroeder, IWest 362 168 46.4

Houk, AOC 68 31 45.6

Tilstra, IWest 304 134 44.5

Slagel, Pr. Central 50 22 44.0

M. Gayheart, A-P 98 43 43.9

Al. Franklin, AOC 157 68 43.3

Acklin, SJ-O 37 16 43.2

E. Miller, Sullivan 137 59 43.1

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

Bunting, Watseka 77 33 42.9

Harris, Watseka 177 76 42.9

Willis, Ch. Central 206 91 44.2

R. Russell, Urbana 44 19 43.2

Northrup, M-S 120 51 42.5

Schlesinger, Clinton 59 25 42.4

Watson, Tuscola 33 14 42.4

May, Fisher 52 22 42.3

S. Smith, T-C 190 80 42.1

S. Russell, Centennial 231 97 42.0

Bielfeldt, GCMS 74 31 41.9

Specht, Blue Ridge 172 72 41.9

Dowers, Oakwood 194 81 41.8

Drake, Watseka 108 45 41.7

Kramer, STM 65 27 41.5

Pelmore, Judah 53 22 41.5

L. Russo, Tuscola 70 29 41.4

Blickensderfer, CG/B 75 31 41.3

E. Miller, Sullivan 104 43 41.3

Gentzler, PBL 73 30 41.1

Hall, Danville 303 124 40.9

J. Franklin, AOC 143 58 40.6

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Fairley, IWest 99 40 40.4

Lane, Pr. Central 132 53 40.2

McPike, Monticello 97 39 40.2

A. Scott, Urbana 394 158 40.1

Machin, Oakwood 15 6 40.0

Spitz, AOC 60 24 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Burton, Danville 51 43 84.3

Duis, Milford 107 87 81.3

Trenkle, LeRoy 72 56 77.8

A. Scott, Urbana 186 142 76.3

Brown, Schlarman 36 24 75.0

S. Smith, T-C 56 42 75.0

Myers, Monticello 58 43 74.1

Crowe, SJ-O 50 37 74.0

Hackmann, M-S 72 53 73.6

Wessels, Cissna Park 71 52 73.2

Young, Oakwood 104 76 73.1

Henderson, Tuscola 44 32 72.7

Meidel, B-H 105 76 72.4

Duncan, Unity 71 51 71.8

Knudsen, Unity 52 37 71.2

Bates, Tuscola 44 31 70.5

Bruns, PBL 76 53 69.7

Saulsbery, Clinton 110 76 69.1

Cade, Hoop. Area 16 11 68.8

Cross, Urbana 56 38 67.9

Hawkins, Ch. Central 65 44 67.7

Specht, Blue Ridge 67 45 67.2

Ward, Ridgeview 58 39 67.2

Fleming, PBL 45 30 66.7

Jamison, PBL 78 52 66.7

My. Miller, ALAH 33 22 66.7

Tuttle, Sullivan 24 16 66.7

Lenschow, M-S 62 41 66.1

Kirby, Salt Fork 47 31 66.0

M. Gayheart, A-P 67 44 65.7

Spenard, Fisher 131 86 65.7

Peoples, Schlarman 65 42 64.6

Clanton, Fisher 90 58 64.4

Shipman, ALAH 45 29 64.4

Schroeder, IWest 111 70 63.1

K. Bauer, Watseka 100 63 63.0

Hall, Danville 126 79 62.7

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

A. Scott, Urbana 56

Cramer, Watseka 50

Bollant, Judah 47

Burton, Danville 42

Cross, Urbana 40

Hall, Danville 40

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 40

Jamison, PBL 37

Talley, Ridgeview 36

Lenschow, M-S 33

Kirby, Salt Fork 31

Sprague, A-P 31

Jordan, Westville 28

K. Williams, Rantoul 28

Darush, Sullivan 27

Grammer, Blue Ridge 27

Enos, Fisher 26

Espinoza, Rantoul 26

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 24

Duis, Milford 23

Drake, Watseka 22

Maxwell, Unity 22

A. Nelson, B-H 22

Ward, Ridgeview 22

Clevenger, Judah 21

S. Russell, Centennial 21

Johnson, PBL 20

Norder, Watseka 20

K. Bauer, Watseka 19

Hackmann, M-S 19

Henderson, Tuscola 19

K. Davis, Salt Fork 19

S. Smith, T-C 19

Velazquez, M-S 19

Clevenger, Judah 21

Wallen, ALAH 18

Brown, Schlarman 17

Neuman, Oakwood 17

PLotner, Salt Fork 17

Barry, T-C 16

Curtis, Unity 16

Dowers, Oakwood 16

Ellis, Sullivan 16

Newell, Schlarman 16

Schroeder, IWest 16

Fehr, Cissna Park 15

Filkin, Clinton 15

Al. Franklin, AOC 15

Harris, Watseka 15

My. Miller, ALAH 15

Moore, Clinton 15

Schlesinger, Clinton 15

Blomberg, STM 14

Am. Franklin, AOC 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

Lane, Pr. Central 14

C. Scott, Urbana 14

Trenkle, LeRoy 14

Hathaway, GCMS 13

Knudsen, Unity 13

Messmore, AOC 13

Meidel, B-H 13

Wessels, Cissna Park 13

Williams, A-P 13

Woltkamp, LeRoy 13

Ballenger, Ridgeview 12

Dietrich, Tuscola 12

Wilson, Pr. Central 12

McCall, Monticello 11

Reeves, Hoop. Area 11

Willis, Ch. Central 11

Cagley, Pr. Central 10

Leibach, STM 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

Taticek, Rantoul 10

White, LeRoy 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Carney, IWest 9

Crowe, SJ-O 9

Dunner, Rantoul 9

Hanshew, LeRoy 9

Knake, Cissna Park 9

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 9

Myers, Monticello 9

Sutherland, Rantoul 9

Thomas, Fisher 9

Bolton, STM 8

Gray, Danville 8

Green, Sullivan 8

Grohler, PBL 8

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 8

Hood, Fisher 8

A. Jackson, Urbana 8

Kauffman, AOC 8

Koester, Tuscola 8

Murray, STM 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Dukeman, SJ-O 7

Gouard, Schlarman 7

Hanshew, LeRoy 7

Kelso, SJ-O 7

Moore, Clinton 7

Peoples, Schlarman 7

Sobkoviak, Milford 7

VanMatre, CG/B 7

Bates, Tuscola 6

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Elliott, Westville 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Moody, GCMS 6

Patton, Ch. Central 6

Peters, Watseka 6

Tilstra, IWest 6

Wendling, Unity 6

White, LeRoy 6

A. Williams, Ch. Central 6

Bowen, STM 5

Cade, Hoop. Area 5

Eskew, T-C 5

Fifer, ALAH 5

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 5

M. Gayheart, A-P 5

Habing, Milford 5

Hutchison, Centennial 5

Landry, Ridgeview 5

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 5

McKee, CG/B 5

Parker, Danville 5

Shipman, ALAH 5

Taylor, SJ-O 5

Warren, Milford 5

Witte, Salt Fork 5

Collins, M-S 4

Cultra, IWest 4

Dowling, SJ-O 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Huls, Hoop. Area 4

K. Jones, Ridgeview 4

Specht, Blue Ridge 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

Young, Oakwood 4

Wilson, Ch. Central 4

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 4

Coley, Ridgeview 3

Conway, Judah 3

Damilano, Schlarman 3

Foran, CG/B 3

Grady, Urbana 3

Herschberger, ALAH 3

Houk, AOC 3

A. Johnson, Clinton 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Marquez, Cissna Park 3

McPike, Monticello 3

Peden, PBL 3

Sanchez, IWest 3

Shipman, ALAH 3

A. Smith, Tuscola 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Sanchez, IWest 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

Turner, Oakwood 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Watson, Tuscola 3

Wilken, Milford 3

Young, Oakwood 3

Bahler, Urbana 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Buhr, A-P 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Charleston, Unity 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Hawkins, Ch. Central 2

K. Jones, CG/B 2

Kramer, STM 2

Maul, Cissna Park 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Tuttle, Sullivan 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Edwards, B-H 1

Fleming, PBL 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Fritch, Milford 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

K. Jones, CG/B 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Kyle, M-S 1

Lillard, Danville 1

Lockmiller, Monticello 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Reeder, Monticello 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Riley, Sullivan 1

Robertson, T-C 1

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

M. Smith, T-C 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Workman, Clinton 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 250 12.5

A. Scott, Urbana 192 10.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 141 10.0

Young, Oakwood 222 9.7

Vogel, Pr. Central 177 9.3

Kaiser, Unity 163 9.1

Enos, Fisher 186 8.5

Martin, Hoop. Area 174 8.3

C. Russo, Tuscola 115 8.2

Tilstra, IWest 163 8.2

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

Duis, Milford 126 7.9

S. Russell, Centennial 142 7.9

Mi. Miller, Judah 146 7.7

Cooper-Watson, Danville 143 7.5

Saulsbery, Clinton 150 7.5

Spenard, Fisher 163 7.4

Roe, A-P 129 7.2

Miller, Arcola 28 7.0

Sieberns, A-P 133 7.0

Specht, Blue Ridge 112 7.0

Witte, Salt Fork 21 7.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 111 6.9.

Jordan, Salt Fork 144 6.9

Schroeder, IWest 133 6.7

Burton, Danville 124 6.5

Nuckols, PBL 123 6.5

Price-Wilson, T-C 90 6.4

Gouard, Schlarman 107 6.3

Duncan, Unity 97 6.1

Lenschow, M-S 121 6.1

Filkin, Clinton 119 6.0

K. Williams, Rantoul 126 6.0

E. Miller, Sullivan 105 5.9

Reeves, Hoop. Area 41 5.9

Riley, Sullivan 106 5.9

Willis, Ch. Central 82 5.9

Wilson, Clinton 101 5.9

M. Gayheart, A-P 106 5.8

Burnside, T-C 80 5.7

Bryant, B-H 132 5.7

Gentzler, PBL 98 5.7

Lockmiller, Monticello 80 5.7

Retherford, GCMS 120 5.7

Barry, T-C 79 5.6

Hughes, STM 84 5.6

McPike, Monticello 78 5.6

Meidel, B-H 126 5.6

M. McCoy, STM 83 5.5

Maxwell, Unity 103 5.4

Woltkamp, LeRoy 103 5.4

Bielfeldt, GCMS 117 5.3

Clanton, Fisher 116 5.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 105 5.3

Kirby, Salt Fork 111 5.3

Austin, Westville 109 5.2

Brown, Schlarman 89 5.2

Ester, Blue Ridge 103 5.2

Workman, Clinton 103 5.2

Bruce, Urbana Uni 76 5.1

Neuman, Oakwood 111 5.1

Peoples, Schlarman 87 5.1

K. Bauer, Watseka 110 5.0

Hall, Danville 95 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 57 4.1

Olthoff, Judah 78 4.1

Brown, Schlarman 63 3.7

J. Franklin, AOC 73 3.7

Cross, Urbana 70 3.5

Hall, Danville 65 3.4

Peoples, Schlarman 58 3.4

Cramer, Watseka 72 3.3

Wilson, Ch. Central 40 3.3

Cagley, Pr. Central 53 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 64 3.1

Dowers, Oakwood 68 3.0

Reeder, Monticello 42 3.0

Bates, Tuscola 40 2.9

Dukeman, SJ-O 50 2.9

Landry, Ridgeview 60 2.9

Neuman, Oakwood 64 2.9

Wright, Centennial 40 2.9

Grammer, Blue Ridge 58 2.8

Harris, Watseka 62 2.8

Schroeder, IWest 56 2.8

Myers, Monticello 38 2.7

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Green, Sullivan 46 2.6

Nelson, B-H 60 2.6

Turner, Oakwood 60 2.6

Hutchison, Centennial 49 2.5

Wessels, Cissna Park 48 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 44 2.4

A. Scott, Urbana 46 2.4

Taylor, SJ-O 41 2.4

Willis, Ch. Central 33 2.4

Curtis, Unity 42 2.3

Al. Franklin, AOC 45 2.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 36 2.3

S. Smith, T-C 32 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 41 2.3

Barry, T-C 31 2.2

Burton, Danville 42 2.2

Duis, Milford 35 2.2

Gouard, Schlarman 37 2.2

Maxwell, Unity 41 2.2

Rose, Sullivan 40 2.2

Bolton, STM 31 2.1

Kirby, Salt Fork 45 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 40 2.1

Sanchez, IWest 42 2.1

A. Williams, Ch. Central 25 2.1

Filkin, Clinton 40 2.0

Hathaway, GCMS 45 2.0

Moore, Clinton 39 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School STL AVG

Myers, Monticello 74 5.3

S. Smith, T-C 70 5.0

Henderson, Tuscola 60 4.3

Peoples, Schlarman 73 4.3

Willis, Ch. Central 60 4.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 64 4.0

Bates, Tuscola 54 3.9

Barry, T-C 51 3.6

Schroeder, IWest 72 3.6

Eskew, T-C 47 3.4

Jamison, PBL 64 3.4

Trask, Urbana Uni 51 3.4

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.3

Wilson, Ch. Central 40 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 64 3.2

Wallen, ALAH 57 3.2

Duis, Milford 49 3.1

Gouard, Schlarman 52 3.1

C. Russo, Tuscola 42 3.0

Al. Franklin, AOC 58 2.9

Dowling, SJ-O 34 2.8

Harris, Watseka 62 2.8

Lane, Pr. Central 53 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 46 2.7

Dowers, Oakwood 61 2.7

Kannan, Judah 51 2.7

Meidel, B-H 63 2.7

Neuman, Oakwood 60 2.7

Rose, Sullivan 48 2.7

Coley, Ridgeview 51 2.6

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

K. Jones, CG/B 41 2.4

Grammer, Blue Ridge 55 2.6

Taylor, SJ-O 44 2.6

Clanton, Fisher 55 2.5

Cross, Urbana 50 2.5

Filkin, Clinton 49 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

Specht, Blue Ridge 40 2.5

Gray, Danville 43 2.4

Hall, Danville 46 2.4

Mi. Miller, Judah 45 2.4

Knudsen, Unity 44 2.3

Messmore, AOC 49 2.3

Young, Oakwood 54 2.3

Clanton, Fisher 40 2.2

K. Davis, Salt Fork 46 2.2

Cade, Hoop. Area 39 2.2

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 38 2.2

Landry, Ridgeview 46 2.2

Moore, Clinton 44 2.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 47 2.1

Carney, IWest 41 2.1

Espinoza, Rantoul 45 2.1

Foran, CG/B 35 2.1

Huls, Hoop. Area 30 2.1

McKee, CG/B 36 2.1

Parker, Danville 37 2.1

Richard, CG/B 35 2.1

Sanchez, IWest 42 2.1

Stock, Cissna Park 40 2.1

Wessels, Cissna Park 40 2.1

Cagley, Pr. Central 32 2.0

Hall, Danville 34 2.0

Lenschow, M-S 40 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

Taticek, Rantoul 42 2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.