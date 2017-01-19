Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 16
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 8:20pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    158    142    514    27.1    42
Schroeder, IWest    168    70    422    21.1    34
Hall, Danville    124    79    367    19.3    35
Young, Oakwood    173    76    426    18.5    26
S. Smith, T-C    80    42    190    17.0    28
Tilstra, IWest    134    60    334    16.7    29
Willis, Ch. Central    91    27    220    15.7    25
Cross, Urbana    117    38    312    15.6    20
Ayodele, Centennial    125    50    300    15.0    30
Duis, Milford    65    87    240    15.0    20
Am. Franklin, AOC    101    19    235    14.7    23
Trask, Urbana Uni    89    38    219    14.6    21
S. Russell, Centennial    97    44    259    14.4    32
Grammer, Blue Ridge    107    57    298    14.2    25
Henderson, Tuscola    74    32    199    14.2    28
Cramer, Watseka    114    32    310    14.1    28
Peoples, Schlarman    95    65    239    14.1    14
Witte, Salt Fork    17    3    42    14.0    20
Meidel, B-H    110    76    309    13.4    24
Hawkins, Ch. Central    70    44    186    13.3    22
Brown, Schlarman    90    36    224    13.2    22
Jamison, PBL    80    52    249    13.1    22
Myers, Monticello    63    43    178    12.7    X
Burton, Danville    77    43    239    12.6    25
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Kirby, Salt Fork    99    31    260    12.4    20
Price-Wilson, T-C    67    38    172    12.3    24
McCall, Monticello    68    23    170    12.1    X
Nelson, B-H    95    67    279    12.1    16
R. Fishel, Arcola    23    2    48    12.0    16
Specht, Blue Ridge    72    45    192    12.0    27
Vogel, Pr. Central    95    37    227    11.9    24
Bollant, Judah    73    16    209    11.6    23
Al. Franklin, AOC    89    33    226    11.3    19
Lenschow, M-S    75    41    224    11.2    19
Mi. Miller, Judah    83    45    211    11.1    19
Reeves, Hoop. Area    25    16    77    11.0    18
Lockmiller, Monticello    65    22    153    10.9    X
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
Sieberns, A-P    75    54    204    10.7    20
Cooper-Watson, Danville    90    19    200    10.5    16
Crowe, SJ-O    66    37    178    10.5    X
Ward, Ridgeview    78    39    217    10.3    24
Gouard, Schlarman    74    28    173    10.2    X
K. Bauer, Watseka    70    63    222    10.1    35
Duncan, Unity    65    51    181    10.1    21
Filkin, Clinton    72    42    201    10.1    21
Saulsbery, Clinton    63    76    202    10.1    17
Talley, Ridgeview    82    13    213    10.1    X
Shipman, ALAH    73    45    180    10.0    22
Riley, Sullivan    66    46    179    9.9    17
Wessels, Cissna Park    61    52    187    9.8    16
Barry, T-C    53    11    136    9.7    16
Clanton, Fisher    78    58    214    9.7    19
Huls, Hoop. Area    72    34    182    9.6    24
C. Russo, Tuscola    53    29    135    9.6    18
Bates, Tuscola    48    31    135    9.5    18
Knudsen, Unity    64    37    178    9.4    X
Dowers, Oakwood    81    38    216    9.4    15
Harris, Watseka    76    38    205    9.3    14
Fifer, ALAH    68    24    165    9.2    16
Hackmann, M-S    56    53    184    9.2    20
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    53    14    9.2    18    X

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Ayodele, Centennial    210    160    59.5
Young, Oakwood    292    173    59.2
Lockmiller, Monticello    114    65    57.0
Wellbaum, ALAH    112    61    54.5
Witte, Salt Fork    32    17    54.5
Trask, Urbana Uni    164    89    54.3
M. McCoy, STM    76    40    52.6
Myers, Monticello    124    63    50.8
Shipman, ALAH    142    73    51.4
Hawkins, Ch. Central    139    70    50.4
Fifer, ALAH    136    68    50.0
Cooper-Watson, Danville    182    90    49.5
Messmore, AOC    83    41    49.4
Haberkom, Pr. Central    45    22    48.9
Price-Wilson, T-C    135    67    49.6
Henderson, Tuscola    150    74    49.3
Haberkom, Pr. Central    55    27    49.1
Sieberns, A-P    153    75    49.0
C. Russo, Tuscola    109    53    48.6
Nichols, M-S    75    36    48.0
Gouard, Schlarman    155    74    47.7
Am. Franklin, AOC    184    87    47.3
McCall, Monticello    145    68    46.9
Retherford, GCMS    130    61    46.9
Crowe, SJ-O    141    66    46.8
Woltkamp, LeRoy    127    59    46.5
Schroeder, IWest    362    168    46.4
Houk, AOC    68    31    45.6
Tilstra, IWest    304    134    44.5
Slagel, Pr. Central    50    22    44.0
M. Gayheart, A-P    98    43    43.9
Al. Franklin, AOC    157    68    43.3
Acklin, SJ-O    37    16    43.2
E. Miller, Sullivan    137    59    43.1
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
Bunting, Watseka    77    33    42.9
Harris, Watseka    177    76    42.9
Willis, Ch. Central    206    91    44.2
R. Russell, Urbana    44    19    43.2
Northrup, M-S    120    51    42.5
Schlesinger, Clinton    59    25    42.4
Watson, Tuscola    33    14    42.4
May, Fisher    52    22    42.3
S. Smith, T-C    190    80    42.1
S. Russell, Centennial    231    97    42.0
Bielfeldt, GCMS    74    31    41.9
Specht, Blue Ridge    172    72    41.9
Dowers, Oakwood    194    81    41.8
Drake, Watseka    108    45    41.7
Kramer, STM    65    27    41.5
Pelmore, Judah    53    22    41.5
L. Russo, Tuscola    70    29    41.4
Blickensderfer, CG/B    75    31    41.3
E. Miller, Sullivan    104    43    41.3
Gentzler, PBL    73    30    41.1
Hall, Danville    303    124    40.9
J. Franklin, AOC    143    58    40.6
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Fairley, IWest    99    40    40.4
Lane, Pr. Central    132    53    40.2
McPike, Monticello    97    39    40.2
A. Scott, Urbana    394    158    40.1
Machin, Oakwood    15    6    40.0
Spitz, AOC    60    24    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Burton, Danville    51    43    84.3
Duis, Milford    107    87    81.3
Trenkle, LeRoy    72    56    77.8
A. Scott, Urbana    186    142    76.3
Brown, Schlarman    36    24    75.0
S. Smith, T-C    56    42    75.0
Myers, Monticello    58    43    74.1
Crowe, SJ-O    50    37    74.0
Hackmann, M-S    72    53    73.6
Wessels, Cissna Park    71    52    73.2
Young, Oakwood    104    76    73.1
Henderson, Tuscola    44    32    72.7
Meidel, B-H    105    76    72.4
Duncan, Unity    71    51    71.8
Knudsen, Unity    52    37    71.2
Bates, Tuscola    44    31    70.5
Bruns, PBL    76    53    69.7
Saulsbery, Clinton    110    76    69.1
Cade, Hoop. Area    16    11    68.8
Cross, Urbana    56    38    67.9
Hawkins, Ch. Central    65    44    67.7
Specht, Blue Ridge    67    45    67.2
Ward, Ridgeview    58    39    67.2
Fleming, PBL    45    30    66.7
Jamison, PBL    78    52    66.7
My. Miller, ALAH    33    22    66.7
Tuttle, Sullivan    24    16    66.7
Lenschow, M-S    62    41    66.1
Kirby, Salt Fork    47    31    66.0
M. Gayheart, A-P    67    44    65.7
Spenard, Fisher    131    86    65.7
Peoples, Schlarman    65    42    64.6
Clanton, Fisher    90    58    64.4
Shipman, ALAH    45    29    64.4
Schroeder, IWest    111    70    63.1
K. Bauer, Watseka    100    63    63.0
Hall, Danville    126    79    62.7

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
A. Scott, Urbana    56
Cramer, Watseka    50
Bollant, Judah    47
Burton, Danville    42
Cross, Urbana    40
Hall, Danville    40
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    40
Jamison, PBL    37
Talley, Ridgeview    36
Lenschow, M-S    33
Kirby, Salt Fork    31
Sprague, A-P    31
Jordan, Westville    28
K. Williams, Rantoul    28
Darush, Sullivan    27
Grammer, Blue Ridge    27
Enos, Fisher    26
Espinoza, Rantoul    26
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    24
Duis, Milford    23
Drake, Watseka    22
Maxwell, Unity    22
A. Nelson, B-H    22
Ward, Ridgeview    22
Clevenger, Judah    21
S. Russell, Centennial    21
Johnson, PBL    20
Norder, Watseka    20
K. Bauer, Watseka    19
Hackmann, M-S    19
Henderson, Tuscola    19
K. Davis, Salt Fork    19
S. Smith, T-C    19
Velazquez, M-S    19
Clevenger, Judah    21
Wallen, ALAH    18
Brown, Schlarman    17
Neuman, Oakwood    17
PLotner, Salt Fork    17
Barry, T-C    16
Curtis, Unity    16
Dowers, Oakwood    16
Ellis, Sullivan    16
Newell, Schlarman    16
Schroeder, IWest    16
Fehr, Cissna Park    15
Filkin, Clinton    15
Al. Franklin, AOC    15
Harris, Watseka    15
My. Miller, ALAH    15
Moore, Clinton    15
Schlesinger, Clinton    15
Blomberg, STM    14
Am. Franklin, AOC    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
Lane, Pr. Central    14
C. Scott, Urbana    14
Trenkle, LeRoy    14
Hathaway, GCMS    13
Knudsen, Unity    13
Messmore, AOC    13
Meidel, B-H    13
Wessels, Cissna Park    13
Williams, A-P    13
Woltkamp, LeRoy    13
Ballenger, Ridgeview    12
Dietrich, Tuscola    12
Wilson, Pr. Central    12
McCall, Monticello    11
Reeves, Hoop. Area    11
Willis, Ch. Central    11
Cagley, Pr. Central    10
Leibach, STM    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
Taticek, Rantoul    10
White, LeRoy    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Carney, IWest    9
Crowe, SJ-O    9
Dunner, Rantoul    9
Hanshew, LeRoy    9
Knake, Cissna Park    9
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    9
Myers, Monticello    9
Sutherland, Rantoul    9
Thomas, Fisher    9
Bolton, STM    8
Gray, Danville    8
Green, Sullivan    8
Grohler, PBL    8
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    8
Hood, Fisher    8
A. Jackson, Urbana    8
Kauffman, AOC    8
Koester, Tuscola    8
Murray, STM    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Dukeman, SJ-O    7
Gouard, Schlarman    7
Hanshew, LeRoy    7
Kelso, SJ-O    7
Moore, Clinton    7
Peoples, Schlarman    7
Sobkoviak, Milford    7
VanMatre, CG/B    7
Bates, Tuscola    6
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Elliott, Westville    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Moody, GCMS    6
Patton, Ch. Central    6
Peters, Watseka    6
Tilstra, IWest    6
Wendling, Unity    6
White, LeRoy    6
A. Williams, Ch. Central    6
Bowen, STM    5
Cade, Hoop. Area    5
Eskew, T-C    5
Fifer, ALAH    5
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    5
M. Gayheart, A-P    5
Habing, Milford    5
Hutchison, Centennial    5
Landry, Ridgeview    5
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    5
McKee, CG/B    5
Parker, Danville    5
Shipman, ALAH    5
Taylor, SJ-O    5
Warren, Milford    5
Witte, Salt Fork    5
Collins, M-S    4
Cultra, IWest    4
Dowling, SJ-O    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Huls, Hoop. Area    4
K. Jones, Ridgeview    4
Specht, Blue Ridge    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
Young, Oakwood    4
Wilson, Ch. Central    4
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    4
Coley, Ridgeview    3
Conway, Judah    3
Damilano, Schlarman    3
Foran, CG/B    3
Grady, Urbana    3
Herschberger, ALAH    3
Houk, AOC    3
A. Johnson, Clinton    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Marquez, Cissna Park    3
McPike, Monticello    3
Peden, PBL    3
Sanchez, IWest    3
Shipman, ALAH    3
A. Smith, Tuscola    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Sanchez, IWest    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
Turner, Oakwood    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Watson, Tuscola    3
Wilken, Milford    3
Young, Oakwood    3
Bahler, Urbana    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Buhr, A-P    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Charleston, Unity    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Hawkins, Ch. Central    2
K. Jones, CG/B    2
Kramer, STM    2
Maul, Cissna Park    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Tuttle, Sullivan    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Edwards, B-H    1
Fleming, PBL    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Fritch, Milford    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
K. Jones, CG/B    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Kyle, M-S    1
Lillard, Danville    1
Lockmiller, Monticello    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Reeder, Monticello    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Riley, Sullivan    1
Robertson, T-C    1
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
M. Smith, T-C    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Workman, Clinton    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    250    12.5
A. Scott, Urbana    192    10.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    141    10.0
Young, Oakwood    222    9.7
Vogel, Pr. Central    177    9.3
Kaiser, Unity    163    9.1
Enos, Fisher    186    8.5
Martin, Hoop. Area    174    8.3
C. Russo, Tuscola    115    8.2
Tilstra, IWest    163    8.2
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
Duis, Milford    126    7.9
S. Russell, Centennial    142    7.9
Mi. Miller, Judah    146    7.7
Cooper-Watson, Danville    143    7.5
Saulsbery, Clinton    150    7.5
Spenard, Fisher    163    7.4
Roe, A-P    129    7.2
Miller, Arcola    28    7.0
Sieberns, A-P    133    7.0
Specht, Blue Ridge    112    7.0
Witte, Salt Fork    21    7.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    111    6.9.
Jordan, Salt Fork    144    6.9
Schroeder, IWest    133    6.7
Burton, Danville    124    6.5
Nuckols, PBL    123    6.5
Price-Wilson, T-C    90    6.4
Gouard, Schlarman    107    6.3
Duncan, Unity    97    6.1
Lenschow, M-S    121    6.1
Filkin, Clinton    119    6.0
K. Williams, Rantoul    126    6.0
E. Miller, Sullivan    105    5.9
Reeves, Hoop. Area    41    5.9
Riley, Sullivan    106    5.9
Willis, Ch. Central    82    5.9
Wilson, Clinton    101    5.9
M. Gayheart, A-P    106    5.8
Burnside, T-C    80    5.7
Bryant, B-H    132    5.7
Gentzler, PBL    98    5.7
Lockmiller, Monticello    80    5.7
Retherford, GCMS    120    5.7
Barry, T-C    79    5.6
Hughes, STM    84    5.6
McPike, Monticello    78    5.6
Meidel, B-H    126    5.6
M. McCoy, STM    83    5.5
Maxwell, Unity    103    5.4
Woltkamp, LeRoy    103    5.4
Bielfeldt, GCMS    117    5.3
Clanton, Fisher    116    5.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    105    5.3
Kirby, Salt Fork    111    5.3
Austin, Westville    109    5.2
Brown, Schlarman    89    5.2
Ester, Blue Ridge    103    5.2
Workman, Clinton    103    5.2
Bruce, Urbana Uni    76    5.1
Neuman, Oakwood    111    5.1
Peoples, Schlarman    87    5.1
K. Bauer, Watseka    110    5.0
Hall, Danville    95    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Henderson, Tuscola    57    4.1
Olthoff, Judah    78    4.1
Brown, Schlarman    63    3.7
J. Franklin, AOC    73    3.7
Cross, Urbana    70    3.5
Hall, Danville    65    3.4
Peoples, Schlarman    58    3.4
Cramer, Watseka    72    3.3
Wilson, Ch. Central    40    3.3
Cagley, Pr. Central    53    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    64    3.1
Dowers, Oakwood    68    3.0
Reeder, Monticello    42    3.0
Bates, Tuscola    40    2.9
Dukeman, SJ-O    50    2.9
Landry, Ridgeview    60    2.9
Neuman, Oakwood    64    2.9
Wright, Centennial    40    2.9
Grammer, Blue Ridge    58    2.8
Harris, Watseka    62    2.8
Schroeder, IWest    56    2.8
Myers, Monticello    38    2.7
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Green, Sullivan    46    2.6
Nelson, B-H    60    2.6
Turner, Oakwood    60    2.6
Hutchison, Centennial    49    2.5
Wessels, Cissna Park    48    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    44    2.4
A. Scott, Urbana    46    2.4
Taylor, SJ-O    41    2.4
Willis, Ch. Central    33    2.4
Curtis, Unity    42    2.3
Al. Franklin, AOC    45    2.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    36    2.3
S. Smith, T-C    32    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    41    2.3
Barry, T-C    31    2.2
Burton, Danville    42    2.2
Duis, Milford    35    2.2
Gouard, Schlarman    37    2.2
Maxwell, Unity    41    2.2
Rose, Sullivan    40    2.2
Bolton, STM    31    2.1
Kirby,  Salt Fork    45    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    40    2.1
Sanchez, IWest    42    2.1
A. Williams, Ch. Central    25    2.1
Filkin, Clinton    40    2.0
Hathaway, GCMS    45    2.0
Moore, Clinton    39    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     STL     AVG
Myers, Monticello    74    5.3
S. Smith, T-C    70    5.0
Henderson, Tuscola    60    4.3
Peoples, Schlarman    73    4.3
Willis, Ch. Central    60    4.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    64    4.0
Bates, Tuscola    54    3.9
Barry, T-C    51    3.6
Schroeder, IWest    72    3.6
Eskew, T-C    47    3.4
Jamison, PBL    64    3.4
Trask, Urbana Uni    51    3.4
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.3
Wilson, Ch. Central    40    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    64    3.2
Wallen, ALAH    57    3.2
Duis, Milford    49    3.1
Gouard, Schlarman    52    3.1
C. Russo, Tuscola    42    3.0
Al. Franklin, AOC    58    2.9
Dowling, SJ-O    34    2.8
Harris, Watseka    62    2.8
Lane, Pr. Central    53    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    46    2.7
Dowers, Oakwood    61    2.7
Kannan, Judah    51    2.7
Meidel, B-H    63    2.7
Neuman, Oakwood    60    2.7
Rose, Sullivan    48    2.7
Coley, Ridgeview    51    2.6
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
K. Jones, CG/B    41    2.4
Grammer, Blue Ridge    55    2.6
Taylor, SJ-O    44    2.6
Clanton, Fisher    55    2.5
Cross, Urbana    50    2.5
Filkin, Clinton    49    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
Specht, Blue Ridge    40    2.5
Gray, Danville    43    2.4
Hall, Danville    46    2.4
Mi. Miller, Judah    45    2.4
Knudsen, Unity    44    2.3
Messmore, AOC    49    2.3
Young, Oakwood    54    2.3
Clanton, Fisher    40    2.2
K. Davis, Salt Fork    46    2.2
Cade, Hoop. Area    39    2.2
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    38    2.2
Landry, Ridgeview    46    2.2
Moore, Clinton    44    2.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    47    2.1
Carney, IWest    41    2.1
Espinoza, Rantoul    45    2.1
Foran, CG/B    35    2.1
Huls, Hoop. Area    30    2.1
McKee, CG/B    36    2.1
Parker, Danville    37    2.1
Richard, CG/B    35    2.1
Sanchez, IWest    42    2.1
Stock, Cissna Park    40    2.1
Wessels, Cissna Park    40    2.1
Cagley, Pr. Central    32    2.0
Hall, Danville    34    2.0
Lenschow, M-S    40    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
Taticek, Rantoul    42    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

