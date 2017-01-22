Kirk next in line to lead Bombers football

ARGENTA — Dick Hood and Carl Poelker are good football coaching mentors to have.

Steve Kirk, the likely future Argenta-Oreana football coach, knows first-hand.

Hood guided Rantoul to four playoff appearances in the 1980s, including a state semifinal berth in Class 4A in 1987, the furthest the Eagles have advanced in school history.

Poelker helped revive the McKendree College football program from scratch and led it on a successful 17-year run from 1996 to 2012.

Kirk, a 1999 Rantoul graduate and 2003 McKendree graduate, ultimately played for both programs, and it was during this four-year span where he knew he wanted to eventually get into coaching.

Pending school board approval next month, Kirk is slated to become the next football coach at Argenta-Oreana.

“I’ve wanted to be a head football coach probably since my freshman year of college,” Kirk said. “I had the opportunity to play under a fabulous coach in Carl Poelker. I also had the opportunity during that time to connect with the great Dick Hood, who would become my mentor and someone who shaped me personally and professionally. He was probably one of the main reasons I got into coaching. He was so knowledgeable about the game and dealing with kids. He was someone I really looked up to.”

For Kirk, he traces his passion for football back to growing up in Rantoul, where he saw players like Adon Navarette, Jeff Taylor and Meko Miller, among others, lead the Eagles to success.

“The town really developed my love for football,” Kirk said. “I was able to watch some outstanding athletes play the game.”

Kirk will replace Chad Eisenmenger, who resigned earlier this month after six seasons leading the Bombers to spend more time with his family.

Eisenmenger compiled a 29-29 record in six seasons coaching A-O, leading the program to the playoffs three times, including this past season when the Bombers went 8-2.

A key component of those teams the past six years was Kirk, the Bombers’ defensive coordinator and assistant head coach with Eisenmenger at the helm. Now, it’ll likely be Kirk’s turn to keep the program successful.

“Chad is a wonderful head coach and a great friend,” Kirk said. “He was wonderful from an administrative standpoint. He certainly laid the blueprint for us to be successful. We were able to bounce ideas off of each other, and he always took my opinions into consideration, which I appreciated.”

Kirk played alongside some talented players at Rantoul as well, including former Illini Sean Bubin and Dwayne Smith.

“We were pretty successful during those years as well,” Kirk said. “Playing with those guys really made me have to work hard because I certainly wasn’t as talented as they were.”

A-O will have to replace quarterback Brody Ulrey, who threw for 2,099 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions while rushing for 440 yards and six touchdowns this past season en route to a first-team All-Area selection by The News-Gazette in 2017.

But key contributors like linebacker Trevor Webb, running backs Malik Stanley and Makail Stanley and wide receiver Braxton Norman, among others, are slated to return next fall.

“My familiarity with the program only helps,” Kirk said. “The kids know me and know what to expect from me. We are able to move through things much quicker because we have already established relationships with one another. The key now for us is to continue to build on the foundation that last year’s seniors built for us.”