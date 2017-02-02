Sabers defenseman Richard picks Drake football

Video: Video: Fall Postseason Highlights » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Re-live St. Joseph-Ogden's run to the state championship, Mahomet-Seymour boys' cross country's historic state meet, Ema Rajic's record-breaking day and more of the area's biggest postseason highlights.State final TV footage/commentary: Courtesy IHSA

CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Richard hadn’t heard of St. Thomas More High School a week before his graduation from Franklin Middle School in 2013, when his parents brought up the possibilities of what high school he’d attend.

Richard never thought it was a question. He’d go to Champaign Central.

Then, he looked into the city’s Catholic school, and he liked what he saw. So he gave the school a try.

“It was more of just testing what St. Thomas More had to offer,” Richard said, “and after a while, I just didn’t want to leave.”

College coaches were hard to come by at STM football games during Richard’s sophomore and junior seasons, when the Sabers tallied just three wins.

But the linebacker piled up enough tackles (104) in 2015 alone to put him on the radar of several colleges.

And in 2016, when the Sabers’ mantra was “New Era,” the team’s success caught up.

While quarterback DJ Lee was picking up accolades, touchdowns and college interest, Richard led the team on the defensive side of the ball. He piled up an area-leading 172 tackles, 32 ahead of the nearest local player. The Sabers went 8-4 and made the Class 2A semifinals.

And Richard’s college interest picked up.

Drake, SIU, Truman State, Northwest Missouri and St. Francis all offered scholarships, and a few other Football Championship Subdivision teams showed interest.

On Wednesday, Richard signed with Drake after officially receiving a scholarship offer the weekend before. The business school attracted Richard, who said he already has internships lined up through the school. The aura around the Bulldogs football team convinced him, too.

“They show me tapes all the time of them at practice just having a good time,” Richard said. “The coaching staff is very serious as far as (what) the job is, and that is to win and that is to get better, but they like having fun doing it.

“It’s a great group of guys. I can’t imagine how awesome and fun the next four years is going to be with them.”

The Bulldogs have gone 19-14 since coach Rick Fox took over three years ago. They expect Richard to play linebacker early, but because he’ll only be 17 when he graduates high school, he may play defensive end as he matures physically.

“Because I have a couple of inches in me, they’re going to bring me down as the Clay Matthews type,” Richard said, “where I would play outside backer, inside backer and every so often go play defensive end and just rush the edge.”

In the end, Richard knows his role in STM’s turnaround went a long way in earning him his place on Drake’s roster.

“Going to STM and being able to achieve what I achieved was something big for coaches,” Richard said. “I came from a point where I didn’t know what was going to happen, going to a high school I didn’t even know existed a month before I went there.

“Being able to bounce back as a group, as a class, and have our team excel in the playoffs (helped) through the recruiting process, to tell coaches that, that our mantra was ‘A New Era,’ and we went the furthest in STM history.”