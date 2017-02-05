Zilis: Williams' college career takes flight

CHAMPAIGN — The clock above the oven at the Williams household was a few minutes ahead, something Jordan Williams made sure to point out early in the morning on Wednesday. Had the Centennial senior signed his national letter of intent to play football at Ball State at 6:50 a.m., the NCAA compliance office would have been none the wiser. But the defensive end didn’t want to take the chance of breaking rules on Signing Day. After all, the player who teammate and lifelong friend Trey Simpson said was “like a 60-year-old as a 5-year-old” has never been much of a rule-breaker.



“That’s who the kid is,” Anthony Williams said of his son, who has received straight A’s since middle school aside from one B. “Jordan wants to sign at 7:01 because that’s the time he’s supposed to sign it.”



Thirty-three years ago, Anthony Williams sat at his mother’s kitchen table in New Orleans and signed a letter of intent for Illinois, which he chose over Tom Osborne’s Nebraska Cornhuskers the week before National Signing Day in order to play tight end for Mike White’s Illini.



Plenty has changed about college recruitment since those days. Social media has altered the landscape. Digital video and Hudl have made game film easier to access than ever. Satellite camps, where Ball State discovered Jordan Williams, make it easier to actually see recruits from across the country.



But the means for physically signing the papers and sending them off are surprisingly similar.



Laid out in front of him on his family’s kitchen counter were the papers that would pledge his college career to Ball State, which he received in the mail a week earlier. He proudly wore his Ball State shirt. His pen was ready. His father sat beside him, also decked out in Cardinals gear.



When the clock struck 7:01 a.m., Williams signed his papers where the yellow pieces of tape affixed to them specified. He then passed it to his father, his designated guardian, to sign the papers.



With that, the signing officially was done. Exactly on time. No hats were involved. No ceremony — that would take place on Friday in a classroom at Centennial. Still, this was a definitive moment in Jordan Williams’ life, and he appreciated that.



“It felt more official (than committing),” Williams said later. “You really don’t sign anything that important that you really enjoy to sign.”



Williams and his mother carefully inspected the papers as Anthony went up to change out of his Ball State shirt and into his Champaign Park District work clothes.



By 7:20 a.m., they were off.



Jordan dropped his father off at work, his mother left for her job at State Farm in Bloomington and Jordan went to school, where he parked in the student lot. He went directly to the freshman/sophomore center, an office on the second floor at Centennial, wherein a piece of equipment that he never had used in his life until this day officially would bind him to Ball State: a fax machine.



The problem was, no one was there to unlock the door or operate the device.



After about 15 minutes of waiting, Patti Gruber, who works in the office, arrived and offered to help. Williams was a student held in high esteem by the office staff, who worked with him one semester for an hour each day, delivering hall passes and always returning promptly. When Ball State coaches came through the office and talked to Gruber, mining for information about their commit, she spoke glowingly of him.



“They asked what kind of a person Jordan was,” Gruber said. “I said that he was just a very nice young man. … He’s respectful and he’s trustworthy and he’s such an example for other people on his team. He’s a leader, and we just couldn’t say enough nice things about him.”



After properly addressing the papers, Gruber put them through the machine.



The other end was busy. After all, 26 other athletes also were signing that day with Ball State, which opens the 2017 season at Memorial Stadium against Illinois.



“They said this might happen,” Williams said. “They said just to keep trying.”



Finally, the papers went through. Williams texted defensive line coach Keith McKenzie at Ball State to confirm, and he officially was signed with Ball State, where he’d head in June for summer classes and workouts.



Looking back at his recruitment



Wednesday is a late-start day for Centennial, so Williams had about an hour to kill until classes began at 9 a.m. As he walked down the hallway, he ran into former Centennial coach Mike McDonnell, who offered his congratulations. McDonnell started Williams as a sophomore on a team that qualified for the Class 6A playoffs.



“If I can ever help with anything, let me know,” McDonnell said.



Williams made his way down the hallway to find a place to sit. Then, he received a call.



“Oh, Facetime,” Williams said. “Wow.”



It’s McKenzie. He called to offer his congratulations and showed Williams around the Ball State “war room,” where he put Williams’ name up on a wall of recruits who signed on Wednesday. Williams smiled and laughed as he talked with McKenzie and a few teammates.



After the call ended, Williams had a chance to sit and reflect on his recruitment.



Unlike basketball, where AAU teams rule the recruiting world, or baseball, which Williams also may play for Ball State, on-field exposure is limited in football. While skill players take part in 7-on-7 teams during the summer, exposure can be more difficult for linemen.



“There’s a lot of colleges out there, but some of them just don’t know you,” Williams said. “They would want you, but they don’t know who you are.”



Ball State first saw Williams at a satellite camp in the Chicago area after his junior year. They liked his size, speed and agility and invited him to a camp.



The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Williams eventually picked up offers from Illinois State and North Dakota, and he eventually fielded interest, but ultimately, no offer from Missouri. He committed during the summer.



As is typical, schools didn’t stop pursuing him after his verbal commitment. Centennial coach Lekevie Johnson said he fielded a call about Williams from the Illinois State coaching staff the week before Signing Day. In the weeks before Signing Day, four different coaches from Ball State made visits to Centennial.



“It’s like they’re sending the whole coaching staff, but one at a time,” Johnson said with a laugh. “They’ve been on him. I think (Williams) is having fun with it, though.”



An inside look at his future



A little before 9 a.m., Williams headed to class. About 15 minutes into the day, he received a text from one of his coaches with a link to WatchESPN’s Ball State Signing Day special, so he received a hall pass and walked to Johnson’s small office in the freshman/sophomore center.



Johnson called Centennial wideout Jaden Roberts-Thomas out of class to join them. The junior has received plenty interest from midmajor schools, including Ball State. The pair of 6-4 football players crammed into Johnson’s tiny office around Williams’ phone. They laughed as the anchor recited Simpson’s quote from The News-Gazette’s story on Williams this past August, slightly misconstruing it to say Williams “was like a 60-year-old 5-year-old,” and they discussed some of Ball State’s recruits, marveling at the size of 6-foot, 226-pound running back Caleb Huntley. Centennial senior running back Tyreace James dropped by, and Simpson made a short appearance.



They watched Williams’ highlights and a video that Ball State made of Williams, in which Williams introduces himself while wearing a uniform, laughing at Williams as he says, “My name is Jordan Williams ... a defensive end ... from Champaign Centennial High School ... in Champaign, Illinois,” pausing between each phrase.



“I had to do this part three times,” Williams said with a chuckle. “I could not speak.”



Then, the bell rang for the start of third period. The Signing Day activity was over. Williams headed to AP statistics, officially a future member of the Ball State football team.



“I didn’t really think it’d be this big,” Williams said. “I woke up and was kind of like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to sign.’ But then they Facetimed, those (videos), and (the ESPN show) was all new to me. That was really cool.”



When Williams got home that evening, he excitedly showed his father the highlights Ball State had posted.



“He was pumped up,” Anthony Williams said. “He showed me the highlights on Twitter. He was proud of it, man. He was still floating when he got home. It was big. And it should be. I told him, I want you to enjoy this, soak this all in, because it’s happened only once. I want you to enjoy it and really live it.”



Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis can be reached at 351-5235, at azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis on Twitter.