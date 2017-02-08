Arcola hires Unity assistant to lead football team

ARCOLA — Eight of nine seasons before he took over as Arcola’s head football coach and athletic director, Zach Zehr had coached a team in the playoffs as an assistant at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Dunlap and Fieldcrest.



As he prepared to leave Arcola after four seasons to take over at Tremont and move closer to home, Zehr and a committee looked for a coach with similar credentials.



As it turned out, they found a coach with those qualifications in their own backyard. Current Unity assistant Nick Lindsey, who has been to two state championship games in seven seasons with the Rockets, moved to Arcola last summer with his wife, an Arcola graduate who works in the district.



“He’s spent his career under a Hall of Famer in Scott Hamilton, so you know the discipline and the details and what it takes to run a quality program,” Zehr said. “I think it’s huge as far as someone who’s been around success and he’s watched a successful coach run a program. When you get a new job and you’re in a position where you’re in charge, it seems to be the first thing that you revert to is what you know and what you’ve seen. If what you’ve seen is a guy like Coach Hamilton, that’s a good place to be.”



After receiving plenty of counsel from Hamilton, who is also Unity’s athletic director, Lindsey officially was named Arcola’s next head coach at Wednesday’s board meeting.



“Before I even applied, I just sat down with (Hamilton) and grilled him and just asked all kinds of questions, and he was, obviously, more than helpful,” Lindsey said. “I think the Number 1 thing I learned from him is to never be satisfied. He’s just relentless. Another thing I learned is his people skills. He can relate to a high school kid but can also be an assistant principal. He’s just so well-rounded in everything that he does.”



The 2006 Heritage graduate met Zehr last winter, when he and his wife went to several Arcola basketball games to watch a family friend. They quickly struck up a friendship.



As he’s gone through the process, he’s grown to appreciate his predecessor more and more.



“I’ve grown a lot of respect for him the last couple of months,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, he’s got the program in a great situation. I don’t look at it as trying to fill his shoes or anything like that. He’s done an unbelievable job, and the program is in a great spot for me to go over and add some of my own things, and I look forward to starting to work with the kids and getting into the weight room and keep this program going.”



Zehr went 3-6 in his first year at Arcola in 2013, but he quickly turned the program around, going 31-4 during the next three seasons and winning the 2015 Class 1A state title. He’s confident that momentum will only build under Lindsey’s watch.



“I think if you talk to anybody, they’d want to leave the program in the hands of someone who’s going to continue on and maybe even build it up,” Zehr said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Arcola football is going to be in even better hands going forward with Nick. ... He’s going to be phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with him and the direction taking the school going forward.”



While Zehr left Arcola to return closer to home, Lindsey looks at his new job in a similar fashion.



“As I was going through this process and talking to different people, they said, ‘That’s a great starting point for you,’” he said. “I kind of thought to myself, ‘I don’t really want this to be a starting point, I want this to hopefully be a long-term thing. I talked to Zach and said, ‘Do you like it here?’ And he said, ‘If it were closer to home, I would retire here,’ and that really stuck with me. I want a place where I can raise my family, and I look forward to my son going to school here and just being in this district as long as I can.”