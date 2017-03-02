STM standout Lee picks Idaho Vandals football

Other Related Content Zilis: Williams' college career takes flight

CHAMPAIGN — DJ Lee was a year away from beginning his football career when he first watched Mason Petrino play, but as quarterback for the Colts of the Central Illinois Youth Football League, Petrino made an impression

“I remember him being the best player in the CIYFL when he was here,” Lee said.

The St. Thomas More senior never had the chance to play with Petrino, whose father, former Illinois offensive coordinator Paul Petrino, departed from Champaign in 2011 before he was eventually hired as Idaho’s head coach in 2013.

Now, Lee will be playing alongside the younger Petrino after an up-and-down recruiting process that ended last week when he committed to Idaho, where rising sophomore Mason plays quarterback for his father’s team.

“It shows how small of a world it is,” said Lee, who will sign his National Letter of Intent at STM on Friday.

Lee’s route to Moscow, Idaho, had nothing to do with the Champaign connection. Instead, it branched off a shocking offer he received from Louisville last summer.

After his junior year at STM, Lee figured his ivision I chances were slim. After attending a few camps during the summer, though, the Cardinals extended him an offer.

“It was crazy that sophomore year, I was like any other average quarterback,” Lee said. “I was just playing just to play. Then (after) my junior year, when I got my letter from Louisville and I went on my visit, I was like, ‘I didn’t know I was this good.’ And then, yeah, that’s when it progressed.”

After a slew of commitments, Lee said, Louisville realized it had over-extended its scholarship offers, so the Cardinals couldn’t accept a commitment from Lee. The Louisville coaching staff, led by head coach and Paul’s brother Bobby Petrino, informed the Idaho coaching staff about Lee.

Lee visited last weekend, when he talked with every Vandals coach and visited the business school.

After he went to the locker room to try on a jersey, he committed.

“They’re very energetic, (and) they’re very personal,” Lee said of the coaching staff. “We had personal conversations with each coach. I’m not going in blind not knowing about any of the coaches. I was around them for a few days and got to know them. That’s what made my decision.”

The Vandals want Lee to play receiver, his preferred position. As quarterback at STM in the 2016 season, Lee racked up 667 rushing yards and 1,718 passing yards to go with 28 total touchdowns.

“I wanted to get the ball in my hands and I wanted to make plays,” Lee said. “That’s why I wanted to play receiver.”

In the end, Lee was left with offers from Southern Illinois, Western Illinois and Indiana Wesleyan before Idaho came around in January. And in the end, Lee is happy with where he landed.

“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Lee said. “When I first got my offer from Louisville, I thought I was set. I thought I was going to get a lot of offers because it’s such a big school. I thought I was fine, and then it came down to having only a few offers, and I was struggling at times thinking about where I wanted to go.

“I feel very relieved. I was looking at smaller schools, taking my scraps and pieces because I didn’t think I had anything. Knowing I’m going to be signing (Friday) is going to be relieving.”