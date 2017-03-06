Urbana tabs Walker as football coach

Ordell Walker will take over as Urbana's next head football coach, pending school board approval.

Walker, who has been approved at the district level, has coached at the college level for 16 of the last 18 years and has served as a head coach for the last seven seasons, at Greenville (Ill.) College from 2010-12 and at Bluefield (Va.) College from 2013-16.

He went 22-9 in three seasons at D-III Greenville before taking over at NAIA Division II Bluefield, where he went 5-39 at a program that was revived in 2012 after a 70-year hiatus.

The Trinity (Ill.) college graduate spent most of his career at Greenville, where he was an assistant coach from 2003-10. He also spent two seasons apiece at Trinity and at North Chicago High school from 1999-2003.

Walker will take over as a physical education teacher on March 27, which marks the end of Spring Break. In Urbana, he takes the reins of a program that has made the playoffs just once in the last 12 years. The Tigers haven't won more than two games in any of the last four seasons.

“Ordell really stood out as far as his wealth of experience, just his philosophy on coaching the kids and his overall drive on the football field,” athletic director Steve Waller said. “He stood out as a guy that we wanted to lead our program.”