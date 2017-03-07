Urbana's Walker ready for new challenge

URBANA — Since he was in junior high, Ordell Walker knew he wanted to coach football.

That desire led him to positions as an assistant at Trinity (Ill.) College, North Chicago High School and Greenville (Ill.) College, then head coaching jobs at Greenville and Bluefield (Va.) College.

And on March 27, it’ll take him to Urbana, where he will be hired as head football coach, pending board approval.

“I love high school (football),” Walker said. “I wanted to chase college for a while, so having the experience to do both was important to me to see which one I like and I enjoy most. But at this point in my career, really it comes down to family. When I think about the ages of my sons and the requirements of college and the travel, the recruiting, I was just looking at a place where I could be long term, a stable place for them.”

Walker went 22-9 in three seasons at Greenville, a Division III school, before taking over at NAIA Division II Bluefield, where he went 5-39 at a program that was revived in 2012 after a 70-year hiatus.

The Trinity College and Chicago Corliss graduate spent the majority of his career at Greenville, where he was an assistant coach from 2003-10. He also spent two seasons apiece at Trinity and at North Chicago High school from 1999-2003.

He’ll take over as a physical education teacher at Urbana when students return from spring break.

“His work resume speaks volumes of his knowledge of the game and being able to build the general relationships with the kids is really what stood out to us,” Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said. “Really we’re thrilled to have him be part of our program.”

Walker will take over a program that has won just five games in the last four seasons and has qualified for the playoffs just once in the last 12 years.

Walker said meeting Waller and Urbana principal Matthew Stark helped sell him on the job.

“I just felt like these guys had great vision, great passion, (and) a real desire for that program to get better,” Walker said. “From a resource standpoint, (they have) great facilities, great stadium, great environment to play in.”

Walker said he’s a laid-back person, but he knows how to adjust his temperament to fit his team, so much so that some of his former Greenville players were surprised with how outgoing and loud he was when they saw him coach Bluefield.

“I think that’s what great teachers do,” Walker said. “You have your personality, but you have to be able to switch styles to bring out the best in your students, and that’s how I approach coaching.”

For 18 years, Walker has honed that coaching style, mostly at the college level. Starting this fall, Urbana hopes to benefit form that.

“I just feel like I’ll be able to bring a wealth of knowledge from a pure football standpoint,” Walker said. “The one thing you get to do in college is just practice football. I think that’s certainly what helped me in a lot of different things. Hopefully that experience will transfer over to maybe some schematic advantages to put guys in positions to be successful.”