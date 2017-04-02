Sunday Conversation: Scott Hamilton

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Unity head coach Scott Hamilton. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, Oct. 15 at Unity's Hicks Field.

Unity’s Scott Hamilton has won more football games than any current area coach, compiling a 222-55 record in 23 seasons leading the Rockets. The effect the 47-year-old has had on the game isn’t lost on others, either, with his induction on Saturday afternoon into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a luncheon in Champaign. Before he was recognized by his peers, Hamilton spoke with sports editor Matt Daniels about his Hall of Fame honor, the sustained success he’s achieved at Unity and why he’s still coaching:

What does getting inducted into this Hall of Fame mean to you?

I'm very humbled by the whole thing. It's not something that you think of that'll happen in the middle of your coaching career. It's hard to believe I'm on the downside of my career now, but I'm obviously very humbled by some of the people who have reached out to me to congratulate me. I've had a lot of people in the coaching community reach out, which has been great to hear from so many coaches.

How did you first find out about the induction?

I received a letter early in December from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. I was actually sitting around my house and opened it. I wondered, 'What the heck are they sending me?' I thought it was about the annual coaches clinic. I started looking at it and obviously shared it with my wife, Kim, and my three girls. I was very honored and humbled by it. They've been a big part of this whole thing. They were very happy, and I think my wife looked at it as another opportunity to get to host a party. I'm not big on individual awards for me. I'm accepting this on behalf of 23 years' worth of players, 23 years' worth of coaches who have coached with me, our community, our school board and our fans. I accept this on behalf of everybody who has been a part of Unity football. I get credit for the wins and I get credit for the losses, but at the end of the day, it's everybody else that's been a major part of this.

Is this something you envisioned happening when you first started at Unity in 1994?

No. I just hoped I could get win No. 1 and then you hope you make the playoffs. At 24 years old, the last thing you're thinking about is something that's going to happen towards the end of your career. I just wanted to find a way to get this program to be consistent and win at a high level. We've been very fortunate to be able to accomplish a lot of stuff here.

What do you remember about your first team?

I remember a group of seniors that bought in and were committed and did what I asked. I remember Eric Tempel making a sliding interception in Week 9 against St. Joseph-Ogden to seal that win and push us into the playoffs. If he doesn't make that play, we don't win that game, and we may not have made the playoffs. Who knows where things would have gone if that had happened.

What keeps you coming back each season?

I love doing what I do. I love the preparation. I love the game-planning. I love working with the kids. I like all of that. I still have a burning desire to do what I do and to try to make kids reach and do more than what they think can do.

How have you, philosophically speaking, evolved as a coach from when you first started?

I started off as a very run-oriented offense with the quarterback underneath the center. I'm a triple option guy. We're still running triple-option stuff, but it's just from the shotgun now. It's still the same concepts. I grew up as an option quarterback and was fortunate enough to be a coach in my first two years working with an option scheme.

Unity has made 23 straight playoff appearances, reached the state title game five different seasons and advanced to the quarterfinals in 13 seasons. What do you attribute the sustained success your program has had to?

The first thing that I would point out is I've been very fortunate to have a very small turnover of coaches. I've had a lot of loyal and dedicated guys for a long time. We don't have to do a lot of retraining those guys. We have kids that work really hard, and the other thing that's up there is very supportive administration. We haven't had much changeover in our board of education, so the philosophy of our school district hasn't really changed in the 23 years I've been here. Those consistencies allow us to have the success we've had.

Who do you consider some of your coaching mentors?

Ric Johns at Hardin Calhoun and Charlie Raich at Roxana would be the two guys that I would lean on heavily. Coach Raich passed away a few years back, but whenever I would see him at the coaching clinic, I would always get an opportunity to sit down with him, and I always valued that time. One other guy I look up to is (former St. Joseph-Ogden coach) Dick Duval. I have a really good relationship with him, but Coach Johns and Coach Raich are huge influences.

How has the sport changed during your time in coaching?

The thing that's changed the most is the offensive style of football. The I formation has really changed into this spread attack with no-huddle and fast-paced offenses. What I'm really curious to see is if it evolves back. Ten years from now, when I'm at the end of my carer, I'll be curious to see if it's gone back. This whole (run-pass option) is the big flashy term now, but I still refer to it as a play-action pass back when I was 16 years old in 1985. I think the game is safer now than it was with a lot of the changes there have been.

Looking down the road, what does high school football look like 25 years from now?

I think it'll be better than ever. I think it'll still be very similar to what we see now. I think we'll be continuously making adjustments to make the game safer, but I don't see any major changes. Football is a great game, and it teaches a lot of life lessons, not only on Friday nights, but on cold days in January when you're working in the weight room. It shows lot of things that you can build with teammates, and that carries over into life.

What's are some of your best memories outside of the games?

Some of the friendships that I've made and some of the things that our coaching staff has tried to do not only with our coaches, but our families, has been great. We've had vacations together and trips together. It's amazing how the times have changed. It used to be a bunch of young guys running around. Now, when you have something, it's a bunch of older guys and kids running around now. The one thing we do annually as a staff and with our wives, is we do a Cardinals' baseball weekend every summer before the season starts. That's our big thing with our coaches and wives.

What's been the toughest coaching memory?

The game that still stands out to me is the 2005 state title game with Bureau Valley. That's the one where I felt we had the best shot to win and didn't do it. That's a real tough one for me. To be honest, I don't know exactly how many losses we've had, but there aren't any that are easy to deal with.

Since you arrived at Unity in 1994, Illinois has had six coaches. Will Lovie Smith be able to win at Illinois?

He has everything that it takes to be a successful coach. At the end of the day, it's going to take some time, but I think he can get this thing turned around. Hopefully, he can not only turn it around, but turn it around consistently.