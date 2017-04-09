Luke resigns as Danville football coach

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs: Danville vs Chicago Perspective/Leadership Co-Op » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) makes a dash for the end zone with Chicago Perspective's Joshual Martin in tow. Football Playoffs Class 6A, Danville vs Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Co-Op, Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Danville High School.

DANVILLE — After a dozen years leading the Danville Vikings on the gridiron, B.J. Luke is stepping down as head coach.

Luke told The News-Gazette on Sunday night that he turned in his resignation Friday.

While Luke will no longer serve as head football coach, he said he will remain as Danville’s athletic director and girls’ track and field coach.

He said it was time for him to step away from the pigskin to spend more time with his family.

“I’d like have some time to see my grandkids grow up and play ball,” said Luke, 62.

Luke said he wanted to leave the program at a point when the team had lots of young talent, making the job attractive for his successor.

“It is a good time to bring someone in who has a chance to be a success,” Luke said. ”We had success at the lower levels. Our freshman team was 8-1 (in 2016), our JV was 7-1, and we have several talented kids coming back this fall.”

The coach said the hardest part of stepping down is leaving the team that he played for many years ago.

“The best part of this job was the opportunity to coach in a place where I grew up,” he said. “It is my home school, a place that was very good to me since I was a child. It was an honor and source of pride to coach in front of the same people who helped me when I was young.”

Luke has been calling the plays, inspiring players and molding the lives of young men for most of his adult life.

After getting his first head coaching job at Heyworth when he was in his early 20s, Luke moved on to coaching at Yorkville for four years and Kankakee for two years.

Then Luke took a year off from prep football to serve as running backs coach for the Illinois State Redbirds for one season.

But high school football was in his blood, so Luke returned to prep football, moving to Waubonsie Valley High School and coaching there for 18 years.

Twelve years ago, Luke returned to his hometown, taking over as head coach for the Vikings.

Luke expanded his responsibilities in recent years, becoming the Danville High School athletic director 10 years ago and girls’ track and field coach five years ago.

This past season, Luke’s Vikings recorded an 8-3 record and reached the second round of the IHSA Class 6A playoffs, breaking a four-season drought for Danville qualifying for the postseason.

For his coaching career with the Vikings, Luke recorded a 73-51 mark with seven 6A playoff berths, including appearances in the state semifinals in both 2009 and 2010.