Woodard picks up Illinois offer

The last Tuscola native to play for Illinois turned out all right.

Fred Wakefield was a four-year contributor as a defensive end for the Illini from 1997 to 2000 and then played six seasons in the NFL.

Hunter Woodard might reach the NFL someday, but first, the Tuscola junior lineman has to pick a college.

Illinois might be one of them after Lovie Smith’s program offered the 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior on Thursday, with Woodard tweeting out a photo on Thursday afternoon of him and Smith after Woodard made a visit to Memorial Stadium.

Very excited to receive an offer from the University of Illinois! #Illini #FightingIllini pic.twitter.com/KfsFeXmJ42 — Hunter Woodard (@HunterWoodard18) April 13, 2017

The offer from the Illini comes after Woodard, who helped Tuscola to an 11-1 record this season and a spot in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, picked up an offer from Wyoming and Syracuse earlier this week.

Woodard, a First Team News-Gazette All-Area selection after he and the rest of the Warriors only allowed one sack in 2016 for an offense that registered 4,676 yards of total offense, also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Miami (Ohio) and Ball State.