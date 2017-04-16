Sunday Conversation: B.J. Luke

Other Related Content Luke resigns as Danville football coach

He coached high school football in this state through parts of five decades. But next fall, you won't find B.J. Luke coaching Danville on the sidelines at the Vikings' Whitesell Field — or any football field for that matter — after he stepped down recently following 12 seasons leading his alma mater. Sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with the 62-year-old Luke to talk about his lengthy coaching career that started in 1977 — he compiled a 229-158 record at Heyworth, Yorkville, Kankakee, Waubonsie Valley and Danville — his time with the Vikings and what's next for him:

What do you remember about your first game as a head coach 40 years ago?

What I mostly remember is thinking I had a lot of answers coming out of college. We were running the split-back veer and reading the option. We really felt like I had it put together pretty good. We went over to Minonk-Dana-Rutland, and they put a thumping on us. That made me realize right away that I needed to learn some football.

Danville finished 8-3 this past season and made it to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. How rewarding was it to get Danville back in the postseason after a four-year absence?

It was good. We felt like it came around just like we kind of anticipated. We were hopeful the year previous that we'd be able to get a couple extra games and get back in the playoffs. We just lost a bunch of real close ones, so it was real nice to get back in a position that we were in and had a nice run. We feel good about that. We weren't in that position three to four years ago, and it would have been really tough to go out at that time and bring a new guy in. I don't think it would have been very fair to that person.

What were those runs like in 2009 and 2010 when Danville made the state semifinals?

Those were fun because they don't come along very often. You'd have to go back to the 1970s pretty much for those type of runs at Danville. Those are exciting times for the community, and it certainly fulfilled my goals when I came back here to be competitive and be able to have Danville be a team that people had to worry about playing.

How much time in your life have you spent at Whitesell Field?

A bit. The last 12 years, I've been there a lot, and that was big because it's where you grew up watching games. I remember peeking through the tarp at the end of the north (side) and not paying the money for a ticket and watching Danville play Quincy in a snow-filled game back in 1967 or 1968. It was big, and you always wanted to play at Whitesell Field. My dad, my uncles and the guys in my neighborhood, they used to talk about playing on that field.

How has coaching changed since you started?

The biggest thing is the time commitment. When I first came in, you could only weightlift in the summer. You couldn't do all the 25 contact days, the camps and all that kind of stuff. You had captains' practices a few weeks before, and then you had to get a team ready to play. The time commitment for coaches in the summer made it a tougher job, especially for people with families. I was fortunate that my wife, Holly, was a coach's daughter, who was on Bob Blackman's staff back in the 1970s. I met her through when her dad was recruiting me, and she understands the gig. My kids could all hang around, so they could be a part of it, too. That was nice. It's still coaching kids and trying to make them better in different ways. There are just quite a few more demands.

When did you know you wanted to become a football coach?

I always thought that. I grew up playing ball, and that's how pretty much anyone associates me is with a ball in my hands ever since I was a little kid. It just seemed natural that that's what I wanted to do. When I went to the University of Georgia and took business classes, I thought I could maybe go into law school. I took about one economics class and thought, 'This isn't for me. Give me a ball. Let's go.' It was good that they had P.E., and I was able to do what I love to do. It's worked out well.

What's the story you tell over and over again about your coaching career?

It's hard to pick out one, but there's a bunch of dandies with all the crazy things that have happened. The toughest thing that ever happened was the 15-13 loss in 1992 to Naperville North when I was at Waubonsie Valley in the 6A state semifinals. North went on and clobbered Loyola in the state championship game. We went for a 2-point conversion late in the game and didn't get it. That's the one we probably talk about the most until I got here, and then we had the Marmion holding where D'Lando Carter caught the ball at the 3-yard line late in the 2010 6A state semifinals that we lost 31-28. Those are two of the biggest ones that come up all the time.

You're sticking around as Danville's athletic director and Danville's girls' track and field coach, but what are Friday nights in the fall going to be like for you later this year?

I'm not sure. I'll be out there, but it'll certainly be different, just like my summer will be different. I'm excited about it because I've got some grandkids that I can play (with) a little bit, and I want to watch those guys. Maybe I'll become a sports trainer and train them and coach them up on the side.