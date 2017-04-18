Tuscola star commits to Oklahoma State
TUSCOLA — Less than a week after receiving a scholarship offer from Lovie Smith and Illinois, Tuscola’s Hunter Woodard announced his commitment to join Mike Gundy’s program at Oklahoma State. Woodard, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle, also had offers from Wyoming, Syracuse, Miami (Ohio) and Ball State among others.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to commit to Oklahoma State University,” Woodard posted on his Twitter page. “I know that OSU will help me achieve both academic and athletic goals all while helping me to become the very best version of me that I can be. Orange Power!”
