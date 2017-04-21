Danville lineman picks Illini
DANVILLE — Earlier in the spring, former Danville football coach B.J. Luke said he would like to see more Big 12 Conference players on the Illinois roster.
Apparently, he is getting his wish.
According to multiple sources and first reported by Scout.com, Danville junior offensive tackle Julian Pearl has made a commitment to Lovie Smith.
Luke, who retired earlier this month, was at a track and field meet Friday afternoon and had not talked to Pearl.
"I know he went over (today)," Luke said.
Pearl, a 6-foot-7, 245-pounder, made an earlier commitment to Northern Illinois. That was before Illinois made an offer.
"He said a long time ago that Illinois was his dream school," Luke said.
Luke said he thinks Pearl will excel in college.
"He's got so much upside," Luke said.
Pearl becomes the second player in Illinois' 2018 class, joining Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor.
