Wolken among local coaches built to thrive

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden softball coach Randy Wolken with the sign in left field at St. Joseph-Ogden high school in St. Joe on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Other Related Content Zilis: Wolken's winning culture nears 1,000-win plateau

Randy Wolken moved closer to 1,000 career wins with St. Joseph-Ogden softball’s 9-4 triumph at Mattoon on Monday, his 998th while leading the Spartans. Before SJ-O plays at Unity on Tuesday, a look at five ex-area coaches who shined at their respective schools:

Dick Duval

Football

The former SJ-O coach won 251 games, good for 24th in state history, with the Spartans from 1988 until his retirement after the 2015 season and guided SJ-O to five state title games in nearly three decades on the sidelines.

Roger Beals

Boys' basketball

Chrisman plays its games on a court named after the former coach, who won 541 games, 14 regional titles, four sectional titles and two state trophies with the Cardinals from 1969 to 1992. His 638 career wins are 32nd in state history.

Nancy Stiff

Girls' basketball

The only girls' basketball coach Arcola ever knew until 2016, she led the Purple Riders to 722 wins — sixth in state history — to go with 10 regional titles and two sectional titles after starting the school's program in 1973. The school's gym is named in her honor.

Randy Blackman

Boys' soccer

The current Urbana coach is still going strong with more than 400 career wins after 31 seasons in charge of the Tigers, one of only eight coaches in the state who has surpassed the 400-victory plateau in a career that has seen nine regional titles, three sectional titles and a second-place state finish in 2013.

Liz Osborn

Volleyball

The daughter of ex-Illini and Olympic gold medalist Harold Osborn, she won 503 matches from 1974 to 1995 at Unity — 40th in state history — and guided the Rockets to three state trophies. Unity's gym is named in her honor.