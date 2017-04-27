Former Comet, Redbird Lee lifting his football profile

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Former Oakwood and Illinois State football player Cameron Lee at Oakwood High School on Thursday April 27, 2017, might get drafted this weekend in the NFL draft.

OAKWOOD — The Lee residence sits out in the country of Vermilion County, near Oakwood Junior High School.

It's unassuming and modest. With acres of farmland in each direction, it doesn't evoke much of a second glance when drivers pass by.

Much like Cameron Lee. Sure, the recent Illinois State graduate is large, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. But that didn't matter to any Big Ten football coaches. Or any football coach, for that matter, from an FBS program looking for a capable offensive lineman like Lee.

Yet, here is Lee, less than 48 hours from possibly having his life changed either by hearing his name called in the upcoming NFL draft or signing with an NFL team as a free agent.

Lee has gone from not taking an official college recruiting visit to hearing from 29 of the 32 NFL teams in the past few months. He worked out at the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in February. He visited Halas Hall, the Chicago Bears' headquarters in Lake Forest, the same day the Bears were courting quarterback Mark Sanchez.

"When I was at Oakwood, it was like being a big fish in a little pond scenario," Lee said. "I've always considered myself an underdog and had a chip on my shoulder. I've just had that mind-set that no one can outwork me and no one can tell me what I can or cannot do."

It's worked. And NFL teams are paying attention to the 2012 Oakwood graduate, who once considered playing college basketball at Parkland or baseball at Kankakee Community College once his days with the Comets ended.

"It's cool for all of us," Illinois State football coach Brock Spack said. "I've been in college coaching now for 33 years, and I've had about 40 guys go on and get drafted or make it in the NFL in my career.

"It's always a neat story to see a guy coming from a small town who probably didn't even have in the back of his head how good he could be. His best football is still yet to be played."

Keeping it low-key

The Lee family doesn't have any big, extravagant plans for this weekend. Cameron is the middle child of three sons Tim and Dawn Lee have, with his older brother, Logan, celebrating his 26th birthday Saturday. The youngest, 20-year-old Parker, is a tight end who just wrapped up his first season playing football at Illinois State.

"I'm sure some people may be coming in and out," said Dawn Lee, Cameron's mother. "Cameron is a pretty low-key person, though."

Saturday might also turn into the day Cameron finds out his NFL future, with the fourth through seventh rounds taking place before teams start signing undrafted players to free-agent contracts.

He tries to stay away from mock drafts and knows anything can happen once the draft starts, but he's aware of his situation.

"It's impossible not to notice," Cameron said. "My family is constantly checking up on it, and my friends are checking up on it. I can't act like I've never looked, but at the same time, I've heard the same assessment from every scout. I've heard as high as the fourth, from late round to free agent. That's fine to me. I try not to get too wrapped up in it.

"If I go undrafted, that's fine, too. I'll rise to the challenge. I'll be ready to go wherever I end up."

Setting — and obtaining — each goal

That he's even in the discussion to get drafted is a far cry from how his football future started. He only took two unofficial visits — to Illinois State and Indiana State — while he was in high school. Those were the two programs that were willing to take him, but only as a walk-on.

He found a better fit with the Redbirds, with whom he went from sitting low on the depth chart to starting the final 25 games during the last two seasons of his college career.

"It's all on Cameron," said Tim Lee, Cameron's father. "He just keep setting these goals. It's not like he's vocal about it. He just keeps stepping up the ladder and just keeps meeting the challenge. It's neat as a father to watch back and do that, and as a former athletic director, he is a very nice example to use with our students today."

Education is important in the Lee family. Tim is the principal at Oakwood High School, where Dawn is a guidance counselor. Cameron graduated from Illinois State in December with a bachelor's degree in political science, although he freely admits he's not sure what he'll do with that as he wants to become an entrepreneur and land developer once his football playing days are done.

Playing in the NFL, though, wasn't exactly on his mom's radar when initially discussing her son's future career with him in high school.

"No, I don't think the NFL was ever his career goal," Dawn said with a laugh. "He's always been kind of a focused person. He did want to play sports in college, and it was his goal to get a scholarship. The bigger he got, the more he realized what was possible."

Starting to believe in NFL dream

Al Groh might not remember this moment. But the former NFL coach and college coach was high on Lee upon first seeing his film. Groh, a college football broadcaster these days, worked the second-round FCS playoff game between Illinois State and Richmond for ESPN3 in December 2015.

"Coach Groh pulls Cam in, puts his finger in his chest and goes, 'You know what, Cam, you have NFL movement and you're an NFL player. You learn how to finish, you'll be a special, special guy and you'll play 10 years in the league,'" Spack said. "Cam kind of looked at him like, 'Really?'"

Really. Lee started hearing from agents the summer before his senior season. His phone hasn't stopped ringing since.

"The funny thing was I had been getting a ton of spam calls last summer," Cameron said with a laugh, "and I saw this number was from Los Angeles. I answered the phone, quite honestly, like a jerk, and it ended up being the first agent that ever contacted me."

Lee eventually signed with Cameron Weiss from Empire Athletes, which is based in Los Angeles, and he'll stay in constant contact with his agent this upcoming weekend.

Tim Lee said the buildup to this weekend throughout Cameron's college career has left him without that surreal feeling that may accompany other potential draftees.

"Every year, it seems like we came up with something that I wasn't prepared for or really thought about," Tim said. "You're constantly adjusting your thinking, from, 'Where can we get him to play college football at' to, all of a sudden, he's starting at a very good college football level to, 'How do you get him on the NFL radar?'

"It wasn't like this was an overnight sensation for Cam. He's been working very hard at this for a long time. If you just wake up and think, 'My gosh, the NFL is calling my son, and the Bears are taking my son on a trip to Chicago,' that is sort of pinch-me moment, but Cam has gone about each step the right way."

Letting the draft process play out

The next step will take place this weekend. Cameron's versatility along the offensive line, on which he can play all three positions — tackle, guard and center — is a plus, according to his college coach.

"He's athletic enough to play tackle and center, but big enough and physical enough to be a road-grading guard," Spack said. "He's still got a big, big ceiling, and he's not done developing yet."

All of those attributes make it common for Cameron, his parents or his brothers to frequently getting asked, whether it's in Oakwood, Danville or Champaign, about his NFL chances.

"It's about all the time when we're outside of our house," Tim said with a laugh. "Any time we see someone that may know us or knows Cam, they check in and say, 'Good luck, we're following what he's doing.'"

So to come from Oakwood, a community of approximately 1,600 residents that doesn't feature a single stoplight, what may happen this weekend is a big deal.

"Being from that small town, I don't think many people understand just the level of competition, but the whole atmosphere and the process of how different it is," Cameron said. "Some of my teammates at Illinois State, their high schools had more people than my entire town. It was really important to me that I could always outwork everyone and that I do things by the book. I'm not going to change for anyone. That's how I was raised. It's come out in my play and has been a big part of me getting to this point."

Lee expects rest will come easy the next few nights in his boyhood home. After all, the 6 a.m. workouts, the countless interviews and everything else that goes into becoming an NFL draft prospect is behind him.

"At this point, I can't predict the future, but I think I'm going to sleep fine because it's almost a relief," he said. "I'm proud of myself and proud of the effort I've put in, so you know what, this is it. I'm not going to stress about it. I'm not going to overthink it. It's just life, and we'll see where I end up."

Local flavor

If Cameron Lee winds up with an NFL team after this weekend, the Oakwood product joins a select group of former area high school athletes to reach the NFL. Here’s five who saw playing time:

Justin March-Lillard

Danville

Undrafted linebacker out of Akron made 22 tackles last season with the Chiefs, his rookie campaign, despite missing most of the season with a broken hand.

Mikel Leshoure

Centennial

Running back went in the second round of the 2011 draft to Detroit, where ex-Illini ended up rushing for 807 yards and nine TDs in two seasons.

Fred Wakefield

Tuscola

Undrafted out of Illinois, defensive end went on to play six seasons, including five with Arizona Cardinals from 2001 to ’06, when he started 49 games.

Sean Bubin

Rantoul

Offensive lineman from Illinois went in fifth round of 2004 draft to the Jaguars before bouncing around briefly with the Lions, Vikings and Patriots

Reggie Hodges

Centennial

Punter played at Ball State before Rams took him in sixth round of 2005 draft. Wound up playing 64 games with Rams, Eagles, Titans, Jets and Browns.