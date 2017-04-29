Ex-Comet, Redbird Lee lands contract with Saints

OAKWOOD — Cameron Lee has never been to New Orleans. He is on the way now.

The former Oakwood Comet and Illinois State offensive lineman signed a contract with the NFL’s Saints on Saturday. He was awaiting word on when he will report to the team.

During the later rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday, Saints officials called Lee and expressed interest. They were out of picks, but told Lee they wanted to make a deal with him if he went undrafted.

“I was analyzing their roster and fielding other offers, but it just seemed like the best place for me,” Lee said.

How does he feel now that he is part of the NFL?

“It’s amazing,” Lee said. “It’s been a long, stressful period of time. But to finally be on a team and make a decision and close the book on that chapter, it feels nice.”

Lee left the negotiations to his Los Angeles-based agent, Cameron Weiss.

“Ultimately, it was my decision,” Lee said.

Lee wasn’t picky about the destination. He just wanted a chance to compete for a job. Going undrafted didn’t bother him.

“I would have loved to have had my name called. I would have loved to have been picked,” Lee said. “But at the end of the day, I think I’m in a really good spot.

“It’s very, very exciting. An honor.”

Lee’s phone was buzzing Saturday night with congratulatory calls from coaches, friends and family.

“I was still hearing from teams that were trying to make an offer,” Lee said.

He watched the draft at home with his family. He saw former opponents picked.

“I’m happy for the guys and happy for myself when the opportunity came,” Lee said. “I’m thinking about what comes next.”

Lee is happy to have a destination.

“You know at the end of the three days you’re going to be somewhere,” Lee said. “There aren’t a lot of people who know they are going to get a job but have no idea where it’s going to be. It’s an odd dynamic. That was the hard part.”