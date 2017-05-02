Hennessey retires from STM

CHAMPAIGN — One of the area coaching staples on the high school football scene is hanging up his whistle.

Dan Hennessey is retiring as St. Thomas More’s football coach after 15 seasons leading the Sabers.

The school’s only football coach since the program started in 2002, Hennessey compiled a 71-78 record in charge at STM, guiding the Sabers to nine playoff appearances.

Hennessey plans to stay on in his current role as the director of building and grounds at the school located off Mattis Avenue in north Champaign.

“My wife won’t let me off that easy,” Hennessey said Tuesday afternoon with a laugh.

The 61-year-old Hennessey said he had thought about the decision to retire from coaching for almost a year. He and his wife, Ginny, have six grandchildren, with a seventh expected in September.

“I don’t get to see them that often, and they’re all over the place,” Hennessey said. “It’s cliche, but it’s time to look at family.”

Hennessey arrived at STM after working as an assistant football coach at Niles Notre Dame for 13 seasons alongside his brother, Mike.

“So I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years,” Hennessey said. “Even before this past season, I was always contemplating it and thought that this could have been my last year. I was hemming and hawing all the way through, and it just came to a point. We sat down this past weekend, seeing that there was nowhere else to go because we were in the middle of the monsoon with all the rain we had, and said, ‘We’ve got to make a decision.’”

Hennessey’s best season at STM, record-wise, happened in 2009 when the Sabers went 10-1.

His last team finished 8-4 in 2016, but the Sabers advanced to the Class 2A state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

STM, which only boasted 27 players this past season, stunned West Hancock 44-38 on a last-second Hail Mary to secure a first-round road win before beating Bismarck-Henning 43-35 at home in the second round.

The win against the Blue Devils marked the last game Hennessey coached at STM’s Henneman Field, with STM losing 24-0 at Shelbyville in the quarterfinals.

“This last season was unbelievable,” Hennessey said. “I knew that we had to win the first five games of the season and after that, let’s roll the dice and see where it goes. The wheels fell off in Shelbyville, but we made it to the quarterfinals and that was one of the positives for me, to go out on a high note.”

The culture and success Hennessey, who informed his players on Monday about his decision to retire, established at STM didn’t happen easily.

And it didn’t necessarily happen as expected when Hennessey took control of the program in 2000.

“Not in any of my wildest dreams when I came down here from Chicago, did I think that I would be fortunate enough to have what transpired happen,” Hennessey said. “My main goal was to make the game fun. Wins were great and winning conference titles were great, but if the kids weren’t having a great time, then it wasn’t a successful season. I hope that all of my players enjoyed it. It will take me a while to get used to not coaching, and I’m sure all the same feelings will come rushing back when Week 1 rolls around, but it’s time.”