Vikings hire Danville native Forrest as football coach

DANVILLE — The decision to apply for the head football coaching job at Danville wasn’t immediate for longtime assistant Marcus Forrest, but a few days after former coach and current athletic director BJ Luke broke the news to the coaching staff that he was stepping down, Forrest decided to pursue the position.

“When he told us he was stepping away, it was kind of sad,” Forrest said. “You don’t expect it. After that time, I didn’t say, ‘Hey, I’m going to be the one to take over.’ I spent the weekend thinking about it, praying about it. He told us about it on a Friday, and I talked to him about it on a Tuesday, and from that point, I was all-in.”

Despite his 10 years as an assistant on Luke’s staff, the hiring process wasn’t simple for the Danville native. But Sunday, he was announced as the newest head coach.

“I got grilled during the process,” Forrest said. “You’re filling the shoes of a Hall of Fame coach.”

Forrest lived his entire life in Danville up to his sophomore year in 1992. He went on to play football for two years at Vanderbilt and graduated from the school before eventually finding his way back to Danville in 2008. His connection to the town had no small part in both his desire to take the head coach job and the administration’s desire to give it to him.

“Coming home, this is always where my heart was,” Forrest said. “So to have the opportunity to be a part of a team that I idolized, the process in itself, it’s really been exciting — exciting at times, stressful at times. ... My love and my passion for where I’m from, I think it spoke volumes for them, it spoke volumes for me.”

Forrest takes over a program that had a comeback season a year ago, going 8-3 and winning a Class 6A playoff game after missing the postseason for the previous four seasons. The Vikings made the playoffs the six years prior under Luke, making the state semifinals twice.

“I’m extremely excited, elated, happy,” Forrest said. “I can’t wait just because of the fact that I’ve been born and raised in Danville.”