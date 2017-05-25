STM hires Watson as football coach
CHAMPAIGN — Former Urbana coach Nathan Watson was hired as the new coach at St. Thomas More on Thursday.
Watson, who resigned following the 2016 season after going 20-45 in eight years with the Tigers, replaces Dan Hennessey, the only STM coach in the program's history.
Watson led Urbana to a 9-2 mark in 2012, but the team finished 1-8 in each of his final two seasons.
Hennessey compiled a 71-78 record in charge at STM, guiding the Sabers to nine playoff appearances since 2002, when the program started.
