STM hires Watson as football coach

CHAMPAIGN — Former Urbana coach Nathan Watson was hired as the new coach at St. Thomas More on Thursday.

Watson, who resigned following the 2016 season after going 20-45 in eight years with the Tigers, replaces Dan Hennessey, the only STM coach in the program's history.

Watson led Urbana to a 9-2 mark in 2012, but the team finished 1-8 in each of his final two seasons.

Hennessey compiled a 71-78 record in charge at STM, guiding the Sabers to nine playoff appearances since 2002, when the program started.