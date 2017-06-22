2017 Prep football schedules
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour
Aug. 25 vs. Washington 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Mascoutah 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Effingham 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Macomb 7 p.m.
Big 12
Centennial
Aug. 25 at Bradley-Bourbonnais 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Danville 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Champaign Central
Aug. 25 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Rensselear (Ind.) Cent. 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Urbana Noon
Oct. 6 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Peoria 2 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Danville
Aug. 25 at Kankakee 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Urbana
Aug. 25 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Champaign Central Noon
Oct. 6 at Lincoln 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Central Illinois
Clinton
Aug. 25 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Reed-Custer 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sullivan/Okaw Valley
Aug. 25 at South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Tuscola
Aug. 25 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Heart of Illinois Large
Ridgeview
Aug. 25 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Heart of Illinois Small
Fisher
Aug. 25 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Aug. 25 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Ridgeview 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
LeRoy
Aug. 25 at Ridgeview 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Illini Prairie
Monticello
Aug. 25 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Prairie Central
Aug. 25 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Rantoul
Aug. 25 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden
Aug. 25 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Monticello 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More
Aug. 25 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Unity
Aug. 25 vs. Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Little Okaw Valley Northwest
Arcola
Aug. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana
Aug. 25 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Decatur Lutheran TBA
Oct. 20 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Aug. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Aug. 25 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Little Okaw Valley Southeast
Tri-County
Aug. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Villa Grove/Heritage
Aug. 25 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sangamon Valley
Iroquois West
Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Aug. 25 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Watseka/St. Anne
Aug. 25 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning
Aug. 25 vs. Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at West Hancock 1:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Aug. 25 at Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Westville 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac
Aug. 25 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Milford/Cissna Park
Aug. 26 at Walther Christian 1 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.
Oakwood
Aug. 25 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Pawnee 2 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Salt Fork
Aug. 25 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Milford 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Westville
Aug. 25 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Independent
Blue Ridge
Aug. 25 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Macomb 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Big Rock Crossroads 2 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Bridgeport Red Hill 1 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Lawrenceville 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Midland 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.