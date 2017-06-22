2017 Prep football schedules

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour

Aug. 25 vs. Washington 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Charleston 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Mascoutah 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Taylorville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Effingham 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Macomb 7 p.m.

Big 12

Centennial

Aug. 25 at Bradley-Bourbonnais 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Danville 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Champaign Central

Aug. 25 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Rensselear (Ind.) Cent. 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 at Urbana Noon

Oct. 6 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Peoria 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Danville

Aug. 25 at Kankakee 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Centennial 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.

Urbana

Aug. 25 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Champaign Central Noon

Oct. 6 at Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Central Illinois

Clinton

Aug. 25 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Reed-Custer 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sullivan/Okaw Valley

Aug. 25 at South Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Tuscola

Aug. 25 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Heart of Illinois Large

Ridgeview

Aug. 25 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Eureka 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Heart of Illinois Small

Fisher

Aug. 25 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Aug. 25 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at LeRoy 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

LeRoy

Aug. 25 at Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/W 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Illini Prairie

Monticello

Aug. 25 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Prairie Central

Aug. 25 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Rantoul

Aug. 25 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden

Aug. 25 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Monticello 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More

Aug. 25 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Unity

Aug. 25 vs. Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Little Okaw Valley Northwest

Arcola

Aug. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana

Aug. 25 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Decatur Lutheran TBA

Oct. 20 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Aug. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Aug. 25 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Little Okaw Valley Southeast

Tri-County

Aug. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Villa Grove/Heritage

Aug. 25 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sangamon Valley

Iroquois West

Aug. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Aug. 25 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Watseka/St. Anne

Aug. 25 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley

Bismarck-Henning

Aug. 25 vs. Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at West Hancock 1:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Aug. 25 at Newton 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Westville 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac

Aug. 25 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Milford/Cissna Park

Aug. 26 at Walther Christian 1 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.

Oakwood

Aug. 25 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Pawnee 2 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Salt Fork

Aug. 25 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Watseka/St. Anne 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Milford 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Westville

Aug. 25 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at HA/Schlarman/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Independent

Blue Ridge

Aug. 25 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Macomb 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Big Rock Crossroads 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Bridgeport Red Hill 1 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Lawrenceville 2 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Midland 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.