Start football trip planning now

Get your team gear, cowbells and umbrellas ready. The IHSA released the 2017 football schedules Thursday, so it’s time to start planning your Friday nights (and occasional Saturday). Staff writer Scott Richey went ahead and plotted out a nine-week road trip for the ardent prep football fans:

Week 1

Washington at Mahomet-Seymour

Before M-S starts life in the Apollo Conference, it will host a Panthers team that has reached the 5A quarterfinals the past two seasons as part of a 10-year playoff run.

If not Keith Pogue’s Bulldogs, how about: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden?

Week 2

Champaign Central at Danville

The Maroons and Vikings both have key players to replace for 2017, but new Danville coach Marcus Forrest does have Jerry Reed and Illinois-bound Julian Pearl back.

If not the Big 12 showdown, how about: Pontiac at Unity or Villa Grove/Heritage at Tuscola?

Week 3

Bloomington Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden

The Spartans won a tight 3A quarterfinal matchup in 2015, which is the type of game that will now become commonplace in the battle for the top of the new Illini Prairie Conference.

If not the anticipated rematch, how about: Tri-Valley at LeRoy or Westville at Salt Fork?

Week 4

Centennial at Champaign Central

It’s rivarly week in Champaign County (see Spartans-Rockets below), and the Chargers have won four of the last five games against the Maroons while eight of the last 10 have been decided by two scores or less.

If not the Unit 4 faceoff, how about: St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity or GCMS at LeRoy?

Week 5

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Arcola

New coaches Nick Walker (CG/B) and Nick Lindsey (Arcola) take over perennial small-school powers.

If not the stop in LOVC country, how about: Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour or Champaign Central at Rensselear (Ind.) Central?

Week 6

Monticello at Unity

The Rockets’ high-octane offense returns intact behind Keaton Eckstein and Steven Migut, but the Sages will have to find a passing game replacement with Caleb Hanson and Co. graduated.

If not the Okaw turned Illini Prairie matchup, how about: Danville at Centennial or Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola?

Week 7

Tuscola at St. Teresa

The Warriors completely bottled up St. Teresa star Jacardia Wright last season and will need to so again this year with a Central Illinois Conference title likely on the line this night in Macon County.

If not the next round of this CIC fight, how about: Bismarck-Henning at Westville or Peoria at Danville?

Week 8

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood

Comets running back Skylar Bolton might be in line for the area rushing title, and a win against the Buffaloes could be key in sending Oakwood back to the playoffs.

If not the trip to Vermilion County, how about: Champaign Central at Peoria (Sat.) or Rantoul at Unity?

Week 9

Bismarck-Henning at West Hancock (Saturday)

Izaack Kitchens and the Blue Devils should be thinking playoffs. A regular season finale against a likely 2A power in the western part of the state is a great playoff warmup.

If not the weekend thriller, how about: St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello or Unity at Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday?