Griffin pursuing rare opportunity

CHAMPAIGN — Caleb Griffin understands that every recruit sells himself as an athlete. No one downplays those abilities. But that hasn’t stopped Griffin from reminding every coach he meets that they’d be getting a four-sport athlete — well versed in big moments — at kicker.

Football is where Griffin will turn his focus after high school, and the Danville senior is making the camp rounds this summer in search of a scholarship. One, he hopes his athleticism-backed big leg will provide him.

“I feel like I can compete with all of the top guys in the nation because I have before,” Griffin said. “All of those guys have kicking coaches and are kicking all the time.

“With me, I play four sports and I’ve just kicked with my dad since freshman year. I feel like my potential when I start to focus on kicking is unreal, and I try to sell that to the coaches.”

Griffin’s camp schedule has taken him from Ball State to Bowling Green, Indiana, Northern Illinois, Illinois, Alabama, Iowa and Wisconsin. Those visits were made with a purpose.

“During the winter (and) spring me and my dad looked into finding schools that are going to be offering a kicker in this class,” Griffin said. “Once we found that out, we tried to hit all the camps of the schools that will be offering.”

Those visits have yet to yield a scholarship, but both Illinois and Iowa offered Griffin a preferred walk-on roster spot. Illinois currently has two kickers (junior Chase McLaughlin and redshirt freshman James McCourt) and three punters (junior Ryan Tucker and freshmen Blake Hayes and Bryce Baringer) on its roster.

Griffin is keeping his preferred walk-on offers in his back pocket and is in no hurry to make a decision. Waiting could broaden his opportunities for the exceedingly rare kicker scholarship.

Griffin began his series of visits with a bit of trepidation. His conversations with coaches during the spring placed all the emphasis on seeing him kick in person this summer.

“I was a little bit nervous thinking if I don’t perform well then obviously I have no chance,” Griffin said. “I’ve performed really well. Me and my dad did the math, and I’ve made 87 percent of my field goals during charting. That’s not the problem. I feel like I’ve done really well in proving myself. It’s just the offers haven’t come like I expected them to.”

Griffin made 59 of 61 extra points and 6 of 9 field goals during his junior season at Danville, with the latter an area best for the second straight season. He also made six field goals as a sophomore.

Being a four-sport athlete doesn’t help Griffin with the mechanics of kicking, but he said his experience in big moments is amplified because of the other sports he played. He’s been a linchpin of Danville’s recent soccer success — and was the 2016 News-Gazette Player of the Year — and was on the Vikings’ basketball team that won its first regional in 16 years last season.

“When you look at kicking, you’re remembered for the big moments and how you do during the big moments,” Griffin said. “The other sports have allowed me to get used to those big moments and not fear them at all.”

Griffin, who’s hit from as deep as 58 yards this summer, had one of those big moments at Wisconsin, which he characterized as his worst field goal camp of the summer. After missing a couple field goals during charting, he made one from 50 yards with distance to spare and said it gave him confidence he still had “pop” in his leg.

Griffin’s success this summer — even if the scholarship offers haven’t come yet — is driven by his purpose. He wants one.

“When it gets time to actually (kick) I tell myself, ‘You didn’t come here just to come here and be able to kick in a huge stadium. You came here to prove yourself, and you know you can make these kicks,’ ” he said. “That’s just what I did.”