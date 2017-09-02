High school football scoreboard: Sept. 1-2, 2017

Video: N-G Football Top 10: Week 2 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette The top teams in our weekly high school football poll flexed their muscles on Friday night. Here's our updated Top 10, courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels. Video

The first week of the high school football season is complete.

But the buzz is still there as teams start to separate themselves into potential playoff contenders.

The top-ranked team in our area, Unity, was at Hicks Field in Tolono for the second straight week, with the Rockets defeating Pontiac 38-14 in Illini Prairie Conference play as Unity improved to 2-0 on the season.

Unity easily defeated Illinois Valley Central 41-8 in its opener last Friday. Quarterback Steven Migut provided all the offensive highlights Unity needed, but the Rockets' defense and special teams played well, too.

Read up more on those two units here.

In Champaign, Centennial had its home opener on Friday night with the Chargers hosting Big 12 rival Urbana. The Chargers overcame some sloppy play to hold on for a 20-6 win, their first victory of the season.

Both teams came off tough Week 1 losses to state-ranked teams in Class 7A. Centennial fell 47-14 at Bradley-Bourbonnais, while the Tigers opened up the Ordell Walker era with a 43-8 loss at home against Normal Community.

Receiver Jaden Roberts-Thomas had a big debut for Centennial, along with quarterback Will Lindgren. We caught up with both Centennial seniors earlier this week on our 'Prep Sports Podcast.'

Give it a listen here

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Danville hosted Champaign Central in the Vikings' home opener at Whitesell Field that also doubled as Danville's first Big 12 game. The Vikings edged Kankakee 12-7 last Friday night to give new coach Marcus Forrest a win in his first game.

Danville had a much easier time against the Maroons, steadily pulling away for a 35-7 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

St. Joseph-Ogden traveled up to Rantoul to take on the Eagles at Bill Walsh Field on Friday night. SJ-O cruised past St. Thomas More 54-7 in Week 1, with running back Dwight Colvin rushing for 312 yards on 14 carries and four TDs, all in the first half.

Colvin and the Spartans had a more difficult time in Week 2, but prevailed 35-20, with Rantoul, coming off a 48-8 loss at Prairie Central in Week 1, putting together a better overall performance.

Mahomet-Seymour played its first Apollo Conference game as the Bulldogs, long-time members of the now-defunct Corn Belt, went south to face Charleston on Friday night. Keith Pogue's team came away with a 24-12 win to even their record at 1-1.

Another rivalry game lurked in Ford County, with host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cruising past Fisher 42-6 in the Heart of Illinois Small opener for both teams. GCMS was fresh off a 39-7 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, while Fisher routed Metro East Lutheran 77-6 in Week 1.

Catch up on Fisher's new starting quarterback, Kade Thomas, right here.

For scores on all of these games and others this weekend, stay tuned into our scoreboard for updates throughout the night.