Former Centennial quarterback shot, killed

Former Centennial quarterback Meiko Locksley, the son of former Illinois football offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Mike Locksley is currently a wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, and Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters during his Monday afternoon press conference that “our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike ... and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy.”

“We’ll do everything that we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy,” Saban said.

Meiko Locksley, 25, died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Columbia, Md., at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the Howard County (Md.) police.

“Multiple callers reported hearing a single gunshot in the neighborhood, and a resident located Locksley outside and called 911,” Howard County police said in the statement.

Meiko Locksley was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.

“Police have no additional information about a possible suspect or motive at this time,” the statement said.

Meiko Locksley was Centennial’s starting quarterback as a junior in 2008, earning honorable mention All-Area honors after he threw for 961 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chargers.

Locksley moved to New Mexico following the 2008 season after his dad left Illinois to become the head coach at New Mexico.

Mike Locksley coached at Illinois as Ron Zook’s offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008, helping the Illini reach the 2008 Rose Bowl.

Alabama is the the third school he’s worked at since leaving Illinois, with two-plus seasons as New Mexico’s head coach followed by four seasons as Maryland’s offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015.

He spent the final six games of the 2015 season as Maryland’s interim coach and served last season as an offensive analyst with the Crimson Tide.