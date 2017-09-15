Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 15-16, 2017
Fri, 09/15/2017 - 9:53pm | The News-Gazette
N-G Football Top 10: Week 4
Rantoul, which ended a 19-game losing streak, didn't quite crack our Top 10 this week. But sports editor Matt Daniels — with help from sign-carrying Tom Kacich — showed the Eagles some love in unveiling this week's new rankings.

The battle for Champaign takes place tonight when Central and Centennial meet at Tommy Stewart Field.

Along with bragging rights between long-time rivals St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity when the Illini Prairie Conference foes meet in Tolono at Hicks Field.

We will update scores on those two key clashes, along with scores from all the other games taking place in Week 4, right here at our online scoreboard.

Central (0-3) and Centennial (1-2) are both trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive tonight in Champaign. The Chargers knocked off Urbana in Week 2, but lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the season opener and fell last Friday to Normal West.

Central, meanwhile, opened with a loss to Peoria Richwoods at home, followed by two straight road defeats, first at Danville on Sept. 1 and then last Friday at Bloomington.

Check out what the Maroons had to say about their season right here

Unity (3-0) fell from the top spot in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll after last Friday's close 28-20 win at Prairie Central, but the Rockets are still No. 1 in our area poll. SJ-O (2-1) is trying to avoid a two-game losing streak after falling 59-39 to Bloomington Central Catholic last Friday.

Staying in the Illini Prairie Conference, Monticello (3-0) has outscored its first three opponents 143-7, with the Sages traveling to Rantoul (1-2) tonight. The Eagles snapped a 19-game losing streak last Friday with a 40-20 win at Olympia, and Rantoul is not only trying to pull off the upset of the state-ranked Sages, but also obtain the program's first win streak since 2010.

Danville (3-0) looks to keep its unbeaten start going in Big 12 play when the Vikings host Urbana (0-3), while Tuscola (3-0) travels to Shelbyville (3-0) for a key Central Illinois Conference game between two state-ranked teams in 1A.

For scores on all of these games and others, check out our area scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 Score Quarter

Apollo

    
Mahomet-Seymour 12 FINAL
at Taylorville, 7 p.m. 31  
     

Big 12

    
Centennial 6 FINAL
vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m. 42  
     
Urbana 6 FINAL
at Danville, 7 p.m. 44  
     

Central Illinois

    
Central A&M 28 FINAL
at Clinton, 7 p.m. 18  
     
Sullivan/OV 6 FINAL
at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m. 66  
     
Tuscola 47 FINAL
at Shelbyville, 7 p.m. 44  
     

Heart of Illinois Large

    
Tri-Valley 49 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m. 8  
     

Heart of Illinois Small

    
F-C/Woodland 8 FINAL
at Fisher, 7 p.m. 40  
     
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47 FINAL
at LeRoy, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 50 FINAL
at Rantoul, 7 p.m. 12  
     
Prairie Central 24 FINAL
at Pontiac, 7 p.m. 34  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 0 FINAL
at Unity, 7 p.m. 41  
     
St. Thomas More 6 FINAL
at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m. 41  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
ALAH 0 FINAL
at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m. 52  
     
Sangamon Valley 6 FINAL
at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m. 31  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Villa Grove/Heritage 44 FINAL
at Tri-County, 7 p.m. 12  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Momence 44 FINAL
at Iroquois West, 7 p.m. 0  
     
PBL 45 FINAL
at South Newton (Ind.), 7 p.m. 6  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Bismarck-Henning/R-A 46 FINAL
at Oakwood, 7 p.m. 26  
     
Salt Fork 46 FINAL
at HASAAP, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Westville 49 FINAL
at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m. 16  
     

Nonconference

    
Watseka/St. Anne 43 FINAL
at Georgetown-RF, 7 p.m. 13  
     
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16 Score Quarter

LOVC Northwest

    
Arcola    
at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.    

 

