High school football scoreboard: Sept. 15-16, 2017

The battle for Champaign takes place tonight when Central and Centennial meet at Tommy Stewart Field.

Along with bragging rights between long-time rivals St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity when the Illini Prairie Conference foes meet in Tolono at Hicks Field.

We will update scores on those two key clashes, along with scores from all the other games taking place in Week 4, right here at our online scoreboard.

Central (0-3) and Centennial (1-2) are both trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive tonight in Champaign. The Chargers knocked off Urbana in Week 2, but lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the season opener and fell last Friday to Normal West.

Central, meanwhile, opened with a loss to Peoria Richwoods at home, followed by two straight road defeats, first at Danville on Sept. 1 and then last Friday at Bloomington.

Check out what the Maroons had to say about their season right here

Unity (3-0) fell from the top spot in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll after last Friday's close 28-20 win at Prairie Central, but the Rockets are still No. 1 in our area poll. SJ-O (2-1) is trying to avoid a two-game losing streak after falling 59-39 to Bloomington Central Catholic last Friday.

Staying in the Illini Prairie Conference, Monticello (3-0) has outscored its first three opponents 143-7, with the Sages traveling to Rantoul (1-2) tonight. The Eagles snapped a 19-game losing streak last Friday with a 40-20 win at Olympia, and Rantoul is not only trying to pull off the upset of the state-ranked Sages, but also obtain the program's first win streak since 2010.

Danville (3-0) looks to keep its unbeaten start going in Big 12 play when the Vikings host Urbana (0-3), while Tuscola (3-0) travels to Shelbyville (3-0) for a key Central Illinois Conference game between two state-ranked teams in 1A.

For scores on all of these games and others, check out our area scoreboard below.