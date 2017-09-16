High school football scoreboard: Sept. 15-16, 2017

Video: Prep football 2017: Week 4 Helmet Stickers » more Videographer: Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette Sports editor Matt Daniels hands out helmet stickers to five area football players who had standout performances on Friday night during Week 4 of the regular season. Image Gallery

Image Gallery

The battle for Champaign took place Friday night when Central and Centennial met at Tommy Stewart Field.

Along with bragging rights between long-time rivals St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity when the Illini Prairie Conference foes met in Tolono at Hicks Field.

We will update scores on those two key clashes, along with scores from all the other games taking place in Week 4, right here at our online scoreboard.

Central showed little difficulty in cruising past Centennial 42-6 to give the Maroons (1-3) their first win of the season, while Centennial (1-3) lost its second straight game.

The Chargers knocked off Urbana in Week 2, but go into Week 5 having lost consecutive Big 12 games to Central and Normal West.

Central, meanwhile, opened with a loss to Peoria Richwoods at home, followed by two straight road defeats, first at Danville on Sept. 1 and then last Friday at Bloomington, before coach Nate Albaugh's program secured their first win of the season.

Check out what the Maroons had to say about their season right here

Anthony Zilis' game story on Central's big win

Video highlights from the Maroons' win against the Chargers

Unity fell from the top spot in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll after last Friday's close 28-20 win at Prairie Central, but the Rockets didnt' let that bother them in a 41-0 romp against SJ-O.

Steven Migut had a monster night for Unity (4-0), while SJ-O (2-2) lost its second straight game.

Read Jim Cotter's recap from Hicks Field in Tolono on Friday night

Staying in the Illini Prairie Conference, Monticello had no problem in a 50-12 win at Rantoul, keeping the Sages (4-0) unbeaten on the season heading into the Sages' two biggest games of the season: Sept. 22 at home against Bloomington Central Catholic and Sept. 29 at Unity.

In Big 12 action, Danville knocked off Urbana 44-6, keeping the VIkings (4-0) unbeaten while the Tigers (0-4) are still searching for their first win.

And in perhaps the game of the night, maybe even the season so far, Tuscola jumped up big on Shelbyville early, but then had to rally for a 47-44 road win against the Rams, keeping Tuscola's 24-game regular season win streak intact.

For scores on other area games from Week 4, check out our scoreboard below.