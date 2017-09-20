Centennial football to play Thursday night

Centennial football will now play Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night instead of Friday night this week, Centennial athletic director Tony Millard said on Wednesday afternoon.

The two Big 12 teams were slated to play at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, with Peoria hosting Bloomington after the Centennial-Manual game ended, but Millard said that idea was nixed a few weeks ago.

Instead, the Chargers (1-3) will face the Rams (0-4) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’ve had enough advance warning that our kids and our coaches are going to adjust just fine,” Millard said. “We’ll just have a little bit different practice schedule heading into next week’s game against Danville.”

Millard said playing either on Thursday night or on Saturday were among the options discussed until both parties agreed to a Thursday night kickoff.

Centennial does not have school on Thursday because of a fall holiday, so players won’t have to leave classes any earlier to make the bus ride to Peoria.

Both Peoria Manual and Peoria use Peoria Stadium, with Peoria Notre Dame occasionally playing at the venerable venue as well.

Millard said he can relate since Centennial and Champaign Central use Tommy Stewart Field during the season.

“It’s the same type of logistics in Peoria that we have to deal with here," he said, "and knowing who can play at home when."