High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017

High school football will be played on three straight nights for the fifth week of the regular season.

Centennial's scheduled Big 12 game against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium was moved up to a 6 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, leaving 25 area games on the docket for Friday night.

Add in a Saturday night kickoff between Vermilion Valley Conference foes Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork in Catlin, and it's a jam-packed weekend of high school football.

Thoughts will be on more than just football, however, when Mahomet-Seymour (2-2) hosts Mattoon (2-2) at Frank Dutton Field at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Apollo Conference action.

It is the first football game for the Green Wave since Wednesday's shooting happened inside Mattoon High School's cafeteria.

Two area games feature 4-0 teams as Tuscola hosts Central A&M in Central Illinois Conference play, while a key Illini Prairie Conference showdown between unbeatens Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic takes place on the Sages' home field.

Danville (4-0) heads to Normal West (3-1) in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class 6A.

Champaign Central (1-3), meanwhile, steps out of Big 12 play for the week and hosts Renssealaer (Ind.) Central (4-1) at Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night.

Unity (4-0), our No. 1 team in our latest Top 10 poll, travels to Stanford to take on Olympia (0-4) in Illini Prairie Conference action, while St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2) will try to snap a two-game losing skid when the Spartans host Pontiac (2-2) on Friday night.

