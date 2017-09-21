Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, September 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017

Thu, 09/21/2017 - 5:30pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
N-G Football Top 10: Week 5
N-G Football Top 10: Week 5
» more
Videographer: The News-Gazette
We're nearing the halfway mark of the season and the Top 4 teams remain the same. Will that change after the weekend? Sports editor Matt Daniels checks in.

Other Related Content

High school football will be played on three straight nights for the fifth week of the regular season.

Centennial's scheduled Big 12 game against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium was moved up to a 6 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, leaving 25 area games on the docket for Friday night.

Add in a Saturday night kickoff between Vermilion Valley Conference foes Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork in Catlin, and it's a jam-packed weekend of high school football.

Thoughts will be on more than just football, however, when Mahomet-Seymour (2-2) hosts Mattoon (2-2) at Frank Dutton Field at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Apollo Conference action.

It is the first football game for the Green Wave since Wednesday's shooting happened inside Mattoon High School's cafeteria.

Two area games feature 4-0 teams as Tuscola hosts Central A&M in Central Illinois Conference play, while a key Illini Prairie Conference showdown between unbeatens Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic takes place on the Sages' home field.

Read up on what is guiding the Sages to their perfect start

Danville (4-0) heads to Normal West (3-1) in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class 6A.

Find out what is working well for first-year coach Marcus Forrest's Vikings

Champaign Central (1-3), meanwhile, steps out of Big 12 play for the week and hosts Renssealaer (Ind.) Central (4-1) at Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night.

See how this game between out-of-state foes materialized

Unity (4-0), our No. 1 team in our latest Top 10 poll, travels to Stanford to take on Olympia (0-4) in Illini Prairie Conference action, while St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2) will try to snap a two-game losing skid when the Spartans host Pontiac (2-2) on Friday night.

For scores on other area games from Week 5, check out our scoreboard below.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Centennial    
at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.    
     
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22    

Apollo

    
Mattoon    
at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.    
     

Big 12

    
Danville    
at Normal West, 7 p.m.    
     
Urbana    
at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.    
     

Central Illinois

    
Central A&M    
at Tuscola, 7 p.m.    
     
Clinton    
at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.    
     
Meridian    
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.    
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC    
at Monticello, 7 p.m.    
     
Chillicothe IVC    
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.    
     
Pontiac    
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.    
     
Rantoul    
at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.    
     
Unity    
at Olympia, 7 p.m.    
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana    
at ALAH, 7 p.m.    
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement    
at Arcola, 7 p.m.    
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Martinsville    
at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.    
     
Tri-County    
at Oblong, 7 p.m.    
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Dwight    
at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.    
     
PBL    
at Momence, 7 p.m.    
     

Vermilion Valley

    
HASAAP    
at BHRA, 7 p.m.    
     
Oakwood    
at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.    
     

Nonconference

    
Eureka    
at GCMS, 7 p.m.    
     
Fisher    
at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.    
     
Iroquois West    
at Westville, 7 p.m.    
     
LeRoy    
at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.    
     
Rensselaer (Ind.) Central    
at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.    
     
Ridgeview/Lexington    
at Tremont, 7 p.m.    
     
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 Score Quarter

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF    
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.    
     

Nonconference

    
Blue Ridge    
at Red Hill, 1 p.m.    

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments