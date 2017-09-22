Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017
Fri, 09/22/2017 - 8:11pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
N-G Football Top 10: Week 5
Videographer: The News-Gazette
We're nearing the halfway mark of the season and the Top 4 teams remain the same. Will that change after the weekend? Sports editor Matt Daniels checks in.

A jam-packed Friday night awaits for high school football after Centennial started Week 5 off with a 35-34 win against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night, thanks to a late defensive stand and impressive play from emergency quarterback Jaden Roberts-Thomas.

With Centennial already having played, 25 area games are on the docket for Friday night.

Add in a Saturday night kickoff between Vermilion Valley Conference foes Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork in Catlin, and it's a jam-packed weekend of high school football.

Thoughts will be on more than just football, however, when Mahomet-Seymour (2-2) hosts Mattoon (2-2) at Frank Dutton Field at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Apollo Conference action.

It is the first football game for the Green Wave since Wednesday's shooting happened inside Mattoon High School's cafeteria.

Two area games feature 4-0 teams as Tuscola hosts Central A&M in Central Illinois Conference play, while a key Illini Prairie Conference showdown between unbeatens Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic takes place on the Sages' home field.

Read up on what is guiding the Sages to their perfect start

Danville (4-0) heads to Normal West (3-1) in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class 6A.

Find out what is working well for first-year coach Marcus Forrest's Vikings

Champaign Central (1-3), meanwhile, steps out of Big 12 play for the week and hosts Renssealaer (Ind.) Central (4-1) at Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night.

See how this game between out-of-state foes materialized

Unity (4-0), our No. 1 team in our latest Top 10 poll, travels to Stanford to take on Olympia (0-4) in Illini Prairie Conference action, while St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2) will try to snap a two-game losing skid when the Spartans host Pontiac (2-2) on Friday night.

For scores on other area games from Week 5, check out our scoreboard below.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Centennial 35 FINAL
at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m. 34  
     
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22    

Apollo

    
Mattoon 7 3:41 2Q
at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. 22  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 14 6:01 2Q
at Normal West, 7 p.m. 28  
     
Urbana 14 1Q
at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m. 28  
     

Central Illinois

    
Central A&M 0 5:19 2Q
at Tuscola, 7 p.m. 44  
     
Clinton 0 Halftime
at St. Teresa, 7 p.m. 47  
     
Meridian 7 1Q
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m. 21  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC 14 2:35 2Q
at Monticello, 7 p.m. 21  
     
Chillicothe IVC    
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.    
     
Pontiac 20 Halftime
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. 22  
     
Rantoul 28 1:54 2Q
at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. 7  
     
Unity 27 2Q
at Olympia, 7 p.m. 0  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana 44 1:08 2Q
at ALAH, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 14 Halftmie
at Arcola, 7 p.m. 14  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Martinsville 6 End 1Q
at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Tri-County 14 1Q
at Oblong, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Dwight 0 Halftime
at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m. 20  
     
PBL 16 2:20 2Q
at Momence, 7 p.m. 6  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
HASAAP 0 2Q
at BHRA, 7 p.m. 50  
     
Oakwood 6 End 1Q
at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Nonconference

    
Eureka 0 Halftime
at GCMS, 7 p.m. 27  
     
Fisher 0 2Q
at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m. 7  
     
Iroquois West 0 Halftime
at Westville, 7 p.m. 41  
     
LeRoy 6 2Q
at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m. 15  
     
Rensselaer (Ind.) Central 28 Halftime
at Champaign Central, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Ridgeview/Lexington 0 Halftime
at Tremont, 7 p.m. 14  
     
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 Score Quarter

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF    
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.    
     

Nonconference

    
Blue Ridge    
at Red Hill, 1 p.m.    

 

