High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017
A jam-packed Friday night awaits for high school football after Centennial started Week 5 off with a 35-34 win against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night, thanks to a late defensive stand and impressive play from emergency quarterback Jaden Roberts-Thomas.
With Centennial already having played, 25 area games are on the docket for Friday night.
Add in a Saturday night kickoff between Vermilion Valley Conference foes Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork in Catlin, and it's a jam-packed weekend of high school football.
Thoughts will be on more than just football, however, when Mahomet-Seymour (2-2) hosts Mattoon (2-2) at Frank Dutton Field at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Apollo Conference action.
It is the first football game for the Green Wave since Wednesday's shooting happened inside Mattoon High School's cafeteria.
Two area games feature 4-0 teams as Tuscola hosts Central A&M in Central Illinois Conference play, while a key Illini Prairie Conference showdown between unbeatens Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic takes place on the Sages' home field.
Danville (4-0) heads to Normal West (3-1) in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class 6A.
Champaign Central (1-3), meanwhile, steps out of Big 12 play for the week and hosts Renssealaer (Ind.) Central (4-1) at Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night.
Unity (4-0), our No. 1 team in our latest Top 10 poll, travels to Stanford to take on Olympia (0-4) in Illini Prairie Conference action, while St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2) will try to snap a two-game losing skid when the Spartans host Pontiac (2-2) on Friday night.
For scores on other area games from Week 5, check out our scoreboard below.
|THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
|Score
|Quarter
|
Big 12
|Centennial
|35
|FINAL
|at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.
|34
|FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
|
Apollo
|Mattoon
|7
|3:41 2Q
|at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
|22
|
Big 12
|Danville
|14
|6:01 2Q
|at Normal West, 7 p.m.
|28
|Urbana
|14
|1Q
|at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|28
|
Central Illinois
|Central A&M
|0
|5:19 2Q
|at Tuscola, 7 p.m.
|44
|Clinton
|0
|Halftime
|at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
|47
|Meridian
|7
|1Q
|at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
|21
|
Illini Prairie
|Bloomington CC
|14
|2:35 2Q
|at Monticello, 7 p.m.
|21
|Chillicothe IVC
|at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
|Pontiac
|20
|Halftime
|at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
|22
|Rantoul
|28
|1:54 2Q
|at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
|7
|Unity
|27
|2Q
|at Olympia, 7 p.m.
|0
|
LOVC Northwest
|Argenta-Oreana
|44
|1:08 2Q
|at ALAH, 7 p.m.
|0
|Cerro Gordo/Bement
|14
|Halftmie
|at Arcola, 7 p.m.
|14
|
LOVC Southeast
|Martinsville
|6
|End 1Q
|at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
|6
|Tri-County
|14
|1Q
|at Oblong, 7 p.m.
|0
|
Sangamon Valley
|Dwight
|0
|Halftime
|at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
|20
|PBL
|16
|2:20 2Q
|at Momence, 7 p.m.
|6
|
Vermilion Valley
|HASAAP
|0
|2Q
|at BHRA, 7 p.m.
|50
|Oakwood
|6
|End 1Q
|at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
|0
|
Nonconference
|Eureka
|0
|Halftime
|at GCMS, 7 p.m.
|27
|Fisher
|0
|2Q
|at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
|7
|Iroquois West
|0
|Halftime
|at Westville, 7 p.m.
|41
|LeRoy
|6
|2Q
|at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
|15
|Rensselaer (Ind.) Central
|28
|Halftime
|at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
|0
|Ridgeview/Lexington
|0
|Halftime
|at Tremont, 7 p.m.
|14
|SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
|Score
|Quarter
|
Vermilion Valley
|Georgetown-RF
|at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
|
Nonconference
|Blue Ridge
|at Red Hill, 1 p.m.
